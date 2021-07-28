Jade Leader Announces Initial Jade Sales, Corporate Update and Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow Jade Leader to begin establishing a market valuation for Jade mined from its Wyoming properties. These two initial sales totalled some 2.8 Kg of material sold on a per gram basis, with prices ranging from US$0.25 per gram ($250 per kilo), to US$1.00 per gram ($1,000/kilo). Gross proceeds received to date totaled US$1,350.

Materials sold included Sage Jade, Green Sky Jade and Black Jade collected from the T1 target during previous years' exploration activities. The buyers are based in the US and New Zealand; historically important markets for Wyoming Jade production. Factors affecting prices include colors, uniformity of the Jade, alteration rinds and size of individual pieces. Further sales discussions are under way regarding both rough and finished Sky Jades and other Jade products held by the Company.