Jade Leader Announces Initial Jade Sales, Corporate Update and Financing
CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow Jade Leader to begin establishing a market valuation for Jade mined from its Wyoming properties. These two initial sales totalled some 2.8 Kg of material sold on a per gram basis, with prices ranging from US$0.25 per gram ($250 per kilo), to US$1.00 per gram ($1,000/kilo). Gross proceeds received to date totaled US$1,350.
Materials sold included Sage Jade, Green Sky Jade and Black Jade collected from the T1 target during previous years' exploration activities. The buyers are based in the US and New Zealand; historically important markets for Wyoming Jade production. Factors affecting prices include colors, uniformity of the Jade, alteration rinds and size of individual pieces. Further sales discussions are under way regarding both rough and finished Sky Jades and other Jade products held by the Company.
"These sales are extremely important milestones that begin to set the bar on a market valuation reflecting the economic importance of our discoveries. The prices realized in these early sales are very satisfactory and right in line with what our first-hand and online market experience led us to expect," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "Although these first sales are relatively small, they demonstrate interest from influential professional carvers and collectors and we expect this to greatly enhance our ability to successfully continue marketing additional materials."
ORNAMENTAL JADES UPDATE
Subsequent to Wyoming state regulatory changes allowing for the sale of materials from trenching activities, our recently released video "Wyoming Ornamental Jades" has helped us establish contacts with stone fabricators and has led to early discussions regarding potential uses of this material as high-end ornamental stone. Meanwhile, the Company continues exploring more traditional markets for figurines and carvings. A detailed photographic inventory of 230 rough ornamental Jade stones totaling approximately 21.4 tonnes (21,410 kilos) has been prepared for distribution to qualified parties as part of these ongoing discussions.
