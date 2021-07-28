checkAd

Jade Leader Announces Initial Jade Sales, Corporate Update and Financing

Autor: Accesswire
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  30   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow …

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow Jade Leader to begin establishing a market valuation for Jade mined from its Wyoming properties. These two initial sales totalled some 2.8 Kg of material sold on a per gram basis, with prices ranging from US$0.25 per gram ($250 per kilo), to US$1.00 per gram ($1,000/kilo). Gross proceeds received to date totaled US$1,350.

Materials sold included Sage Jade, Green Sky Jade and Black Jade collected from the T1 target during previous years' exploration activities. The buyers are based in the US and New Zealand; historically important markets for Wyoming Jade production. Factors affecting prices include colors, uniformity of the Jade, alteration rinds and size of individual pieces. Further sales discussions are under way regarding both rough and finished Sky Jades and other Jade products held by the Company.

"These sales are extremely important milestones that begin to set the bar on a market valuation reflecting the economic importance of our discoveries. The prices realized in these early sales are very satisfactory and right in line with what our first-hand and online market experience led us to expect," stated Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., the President of Jade Leader. "Although these first sales are relatively small, they demonstrate interest from influential professional carvers and collectors and we expect this to greatly enhance our ability to successfully continue marketing additional materials."

ORNAMENTAL JADES UPDATE

Subsequent to Wyoming state regulatory changes allowing for the sale of materials from trenching activities, our recently released video "Wyoming Ornamental Jades" has helped us establish contacts with stone fabricators and has led to early discussions regarding potential uses of this material as high-end ornamental stone. Meanwhile, the Company continues exploring more traditional markets for figurines and carvings. A detailed photographic inventory of 230 rough ornamental Jade stones totaling approximately 21.4 tonnes (21,410 kilos) has been prepared for distribution to qualified parties as part of these ongoing discussions.

Seite 1 von 2
Jade Leader Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jade Leader Announces Initial Jade Sales, Corporate Update and Financing NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATESCALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce initial Jade sales that allow …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Cardiff Lexington Issues Pro forma Financial Performance to include Nova Ortho & Spine
Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and ...
Southern Empire Options Pedro Gold Project, Mexico
MasterBeat Corporation's JTEC Automotive Inc. Orders 632 Cubic Inch Warrior Nelson Racing Engine ...
The Passionistas Project Hosts its 2nd Annual Virtual Women's Equality Summit
ClickStream Launches WinQuik(TM) App's New Predictive Sports Game "Daily Dozen" App Users Can Now ...
Carter Bank & Trust Donates $32,470 to 23 Non-Profit Organizations in Q2
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 200,000 Shares ...
Titel
Fortitude Gold Receives Permits to Expand Isabella Pearl Heap Leach Pad
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Invitation to MorphoSys' Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results Conference Call on July 29, ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Announces CEO Transition, Separation of Chairperson and CEO Role, ...
Winn-Dixie (Southeastern Grocers, Inc.) and Bonum Health(TM) (TRxADE HEALTH Company) Ink ...
The Glimpse Group Announces Augmented Reality Software Development Collaboration with Swiss Chalet
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.06.21Jade Leader Announces Regulatory Change Permitting Bulk Sales of Wyoming Jade and Posts Three New Jade Test Product Videos
Accesswire | Analysen