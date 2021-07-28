iFabric Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Springs Window Fashions for use of ProTX2

iFabric Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Springs Window Fashions for use of ProTX2MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTC:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned …

Extensive testing conducted by the Company have shown that Protx2 possesses broad spectrum antibacterial and antiviral properties and by its use can assist in combating healthcare and community acquired bacterial infections, including MRSA, Clostridium Difficile, VRE, Klebsiella Pneumonia, amongst others. In addition, Protx2® has displayed the proven ability to deactivate viruses, including SARS-CoV-2 (which causes the COVID-19 disease), as well as Norovirus and H1N1.

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTC:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA'), has signed an exclusive, global license and supply agreement with Springs Window Fashions LLC ("SWF") for its Protx2 technologies for use in window coverings.

Under the terms of the agreement, IFTNA will supply SWF with Protx2 solutions and provide its expertise in integrating Protx2 in a number of SWF's market leading window coverings for commercial use.

"We are thrilled with the signing of a supply agreement with a market leader such as SWF and are honored that SWF has selected ProTX2 as its antibacterial technology of choice," stated Giancarlo Beevis, President and CEO of IFTNA. This agreement marks another major step towards further increasing the visibility of our Protx2 brand.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric Corp. www.ifabriccorp.com is listed on the TSX and currently has 29.6 million shares issued and outstanding. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA') and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ('Coconut Grove'), the Company offers a variety of products and services in both of its strategic divisions:

IFTNA is focused on performance apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, as well as proprietary chemical formulations that render fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces intelligent, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the consumer.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

Forward-looking Statements

Forward-looking statements provide an opinion as to the effect of certain events and trends on the business. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward looking statements. The use of any words such as 'anticipate', 'continue', 'estimate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'should', 'believe' and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the development potential of the company's products.