Foundation Farms, Corp., in Final Stages of Negotiating a Joint Venture Agreement

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2021 / Foundation Farms, Corp., ('Foundation Farms') a subsidiary of GME Innotainment, Inc. (OTC PINK:GMEV) today announced that the company is in the final stages of negotiating a joint venture agreement to fabricate and install a vertical farm in Abbottsford, British Columbia. The planned facility will be 3,000 square feet in total, and will include a 1,000 square feet, 450 tower vertical farm, with additional warehouse space and a showroom/media and conference room. The company is pleased to report that the joint venture partner for this project is in the entertainment and media marketing business and has expressed their excitement about becoming directly involved in promoting the food security and environmental sustainability aspects of the Foundation Farms growth plan. They also use social media very effectively to bring widespread attention to their current ventures and they have shared some innovative ideas specific to Foundation Farms.

When asked to comment on this latest news, Ed Kroeker, CEO stated, "Our flagship Red Deer area vertical farm has now undergone a second harvest and the production results confirm the positive indicators provided to us earlier by our technology suppliers. Our experience over the past months has also given us new ideas for further technology optimization within our E-ROOTS CENTERS. We are excited about the increased exposure that these new partners will now bring to the company; we are ready for this next phase of expansion."

Yves R. Michel, CEO of GMEV added, "I am pleased to see how quickly Foundation Farms has grown from its first vertical farm startup a few months ago to a second harvest already completed and now a geographic expansion at hand. I am also excited to see the high-profile joint venture partners that are multiplying the corporate exposure to the marketplace."

