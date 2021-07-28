Aerospace Valves Market worth $14.0 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Aerospace Valves Market by Aircraft Type, End Use (OEM, Aftermarket), Type, Application (Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Environment Control System, Pneumatic System, Lubrication System, Water & Wastewater System) Material, Region – Forecast to 2026" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market size is projected to grow from USD 11.4 billion in 2021 to USD 14.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2021 to 2026. The market is driven by various factors, such as increase in global aircraft fleet size, short replacement cycle of aerospace valves and growing demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.

The aerospace valves market includes major players like Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Safran (France), Woodward, Inc. (US), Triumph Group (US), and Parker Hannifin Corporation (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 has affected aerospace valves production and services by 7–10% globally in 2020.

The Environment Control System is projected to witness the largest revenue during the forecast period.

Based on application, the environment control segment is expected to be the largest market by value. The growth of the environment control system segment of the aerospace valves market can be attributed to the many sub-systems it comprises of such as air supply, thermal control, cabin pressurization, avionics cooling, smoke detection and fire suppression. Aerospace valves are also used in other important systems such as pneumatic system, hydraulic system, fuel system. Aerospace valves used in the lubrication system keeps the oil pressure in check, whereas in water and wastewater system, valves allow the flow of potable water to the water distribution system that is then used by passengers and crew onboard.

The butterfly valves segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Based on type, the Butterfly Valves segment is projected to be the highest CAGR for the aerospace valves market during the forecast period. The growth of the butterfly valves segment of the aerospace valves market can be attributed to the extensive usage in various applications due to their compact size, less space requirements, and ease of use. These are used commonly in fuel system and pneumatic system of aircrafts.