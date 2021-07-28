checkAd

Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion Across Major Markets, According to Independent Analysis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  48   |   |   

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) released a new report highlighting the billions of dollars saved by the healthcare system due to its generic medicines, and the Company’s contribution to economies in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005045/en/

Teva Economic Impact Infographic

Teva Economic Impact Infographic

Teva’s Economic Impact Report, an independent study by Matrix Global Advisors (MGA), demonstrates how Teva, the leading provider of generic medicines, saved $43.1 billion across its major markets in 2020 alone. These major markets represented 75% of Teva’s revenues in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Teva’s manufacturing, distribution and R&D sites remained open to continue supplying quality, affordable medicines to the nearly 200 million patients it serves every day. In addition, the Company’s economic activity supported nearly 250,000 jobs and contributed $52 billion to economic output across 15 countries.

“During 2020, Teva continued to provide access to quality affordable medicines, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic,” said Kåre Schultz, President and CEO of Teva. “The report released today shows the extent to which our leadership in generics contributes economic benefits and healthcare savings, particularly in the United States, where we saved $28.8 billion in healthcare costs in 2020 alone, $4.2 billion of which are savings to patients.”

In the US, Teva’s 11 manufacturing sites supply 11 billion doses annually. Teva medicines accounted for one of every 10 generic prescriptions in 2020. The Company’s economic activity also supported more than 57,000 U.S. jobs and contributed $15.7 billion in economic output in the United States.

Teva is the leading generic medicine company in Europe, where it operates 32 manufacturing and R&D facilities. Across 9 major markets in Europe, Teva saved healthcare systems $9.6 billion in 2020, supported more than 100,000 jobs and contributed $29.5 billion to economic output.

“Teva employs approximately 40,000 workers in 60 countries around the world and had net revenues of $16.7 billion in 2020. But Teva’s economic impact is not just as an employer and job creator. As one of the largest manufacturers of affordable generic medicines, Teva saves patients and payers around the globe billions of dollars each year in lower prescription-drug costs,” said Alex Brill, CEO of MGA.

Seite 1 von 3
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Teva
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion Across Major Markets, According to Independent Analysis Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) released a new report highlighting the billions of dollars saved by the healthcare system due to its generic medicines, and the Company’s contribution to economies in 2020. This press release …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:00 UhrTeva Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Teva Announces Changes to Executive Management Team
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21EuGH: Rezeptfreies Arzneimittel muss nicht überall rezeptfrei sein
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
04.07.215 Buffett-Aktien, die man in der zweiten Hälfte des Jahres 2021 kaufen sollte 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
01.07.21Teva to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results at 8 a.m. ET on July 28, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Teva und Bioeq geben Vertriebspartnerschaft für Biosimilar bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten