Teva Generic Medicines Saved the United States $28.8 Billion in 2020, and a Total of $43.1 Billion Across Major Markets, According to Independent Analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA) released a new report highlighting the billions of dollars saved by the healthcare system due to its generic medicines, and the Company’s contribution to economies in 2020.

Teva Economic Impact Infographic

Teva’s Economic Impact Report, an independent study by Matrix Global Advisors (MGA), demonstrates how Teva, the leading provider of generic medicines, saved $43.1 billion across its major markets in 2020 alone. These major markets represented 75% of Teva’s revenues in 2020.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Teva’s manufacturing, distribution and R&D sites remained open to continue supplying quality, affordable medicines to the nearly 200 million patients it serves every day. In addition, the Company’s economic activity supported nearly 250,000 jobs and contributed $52 billion to economic output across 15 countries.

“During 2020, Teva continued to provide access to quality affordable medicines, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic,” said Kåre Schultz, President and CEO of Teva. “The report released today shows the extent to which our leadership in generics contributes economic benefits and healthcare savings, particularly in the United States, where we saved $28.8 billion in healthcare costs in 2020 alone, $4.2 billion of which are savings to patients.”

In the US, Teva’s 11 manufacturing sites supply 11 billion doses annually. Teva medicines accounted for one of every 10 generic prescriptions in 2020. The Company’s economic activity also supported more than 57,000 U.S. jobs and contributed $15.7 billion in economic output in the United States.

Teva is the leading generic medicine company in Europe, where it operates 32 manufacturing and R&D facilities. Across 9 major markets in Europe, Teva saved healthcare systems $9.6 billion in 2020, supported more than 100,000 jobs and contributed $29.5 billion to economic output.

“Teva employs approximately 40,000 workers in 60 countries around the world and had net revenues of $16.7 billion in 2020. But Teva’s economic impact is not just as an employer and job creator. As one of the largest manufacturers of affordable generic medicines, Teva saves patients and payers around the globe billions of dollars each year in lower prescription-drug costs,” said Alex Brill, CEO of MGA.