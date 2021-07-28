Gibraltar Industries to Participate in Jefferies Industrials Conference
Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer Bill Bosway and Chief Financial Officer Tim Murphy are scheduled to participate at the Jefferies Industrials Conference, which will be held virtually, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, holding meetings with investors that day.
The Company’s latest investor presentation will be available on Gibraltar’s website at https://ir.gibraltar1.com/reports-presentations.
About Gibraltar
Gibraltar Industries is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets. With a three-pillar strategy focused on business systems, portfolio management, and organization and talent development, Gibraltar’s mission is to create compounding and sustainable value with strong leadership positions in higher growth, profitable end markets. Gibraltar serves customers primarily throughout North America. Comprehensive information about Gibraltar can be found on its website at www.gibraltar1.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005068/en/
