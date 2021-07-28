checkAd

Hess Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  27   |   |   

Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported a net loss of $73 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, net income in the second quarter of 2021 was $74 million, or $0.24 per common share. The improvement in adjusted after-tax results compared with the prior-year period primarily reflects higher realized selling prices in the second quarter of 2021.

   “Our company is uniquely positioned to deliver industry leading cash flow growth over the next decade,” CEO John Hess said. “In July, we paid down half of our $1 billion term loan maturing in March 2023 and, depending on market conditions, we plan to repay the balance in 2022. This debt reduction, combined with increasing cash flows from our Guyana developments, will allow us to significantly increase cash returns to shareholders in the coming years through dividend increases and opportunistic share repurchases."

   After-tax income (loss) by major operating activity was as follows:

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In millions, except per share amounts)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation

 

 

 

 

Exploration and Production

$

(25)

 

 

$

(249)

 

 

$

283

 

 

$

(2,620)

 

Midstream

76

 

 

51

 

 

151

 

 

112

 

Corporate, Interest and Other

(124)

 

 

(122)

 

 

(255)

 

 

(245)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(73)

 

 

$

(320)

 

 

$

179

 

 

$

(2,753)

 

Net income (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

(0.24)

 

 

$

(1.05)

 

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

(9.04)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Hess Corporation

 

 

 

 

Exploration and Production

$

122

 

 

$

(249)

 

 

$

430

 

 

$

(369)

 

Midstream

76

 

 

51

 

 

151

 

 

112

 

Corporate, Interest and Other

(124)

 

 

(122)

 

 

(255)

 

 

(245)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

74

 

 

$

(320)

 

 

$

326

 

 

$

(502)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) per common share (diluted)

$

0.24

 

 

$

(1.05)

 

 

$

1.06

 

 

$

(1.65)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares (diluted)

307.5

 

 

305.0

 

 

308.7

 

 

304.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration and Production:

   E&P net loss was $25 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $249 million in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted basis, E&P's second quarter 2021 net income was $122 million. The Corporation’s average realized crude oil selling price, including the effect of hedging, was $59.79 per barrel in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $38.46 per barrel in the prior-year quarter. The average realized natural gas liquids (NGL) selling price in the second quarter of 2021 was $23.12 per barrel, compared with $7.32 per barrel in the prior-year quarter, while the average realized natural gas selling price was $4.05 per mcf, compared with $2.41 per mcf in the second quarter of 2020.

   Net production, excluding Libya, was 307,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021, compared with 334,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020, or 322,000 boepd pro forma for assets sold. Net production for Libya was 21,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021 compared with zero in the second quarter of 2020 due to force majeure declared by the Libyan National Oil Corporation.

   Cash operating costs, which include operating costs and expenses, production and severance taxes, and E&P general and administrative expenses, were $11.63 per boe (excluding Libya: $12.16 per boe) in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $8.81 per boe (excluding Libya: $8.64 per boe) in the prior-year quarter. The increase was due to higher maintenance and workover activity and production and severance taxes. The increase in the effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the year-ago period was primarily driven by higher production in Libya.

Operational Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2021:

   Bakken (Onshore U.S.): Net production from the Bakken was 159,000 boepd compared with 194,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower drilling activity caused by a reduction in rig count from six to one last year, and lower NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts due to higher commodity prices. Net oil production was 79,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in the second quarter of 2021 and 108,000 bopd in the prior year quarter. NGL and natural gas volumes received under percentage of proceeds contracts were 14,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 22,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020 due to higher realized NGL prices lowering volumes received as consideration for gas processing fees. The Corporation added a second rig in February 2021 and drilled 17 wells, completed 9 wells, and brought 9 new wells online during the second quarter. In September, the Corporation plans to add a third rig in the field.

   In April, the Corporation completed the sale of its Little Knife and Murphy Creek nonstrategic acreage interests in the Bakken for net proceeds of $297 million, after closing adjustments. The sale consisted of approximately 78,700 net acres, which were located in the southernmost portion of the Corporation's Bakken position and not connected to Hess Midstream LP infrastructure.

   Gulf of Mexico (Offshore U.S.): Net production from the Gulf of Mexico was 52,000 boepd, compared with 68,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to the sale of the Corporation's interest in the Shenzi Field in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 12,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020.

   Guyana (Offshore): At the Stabroek Block (Hess – 30%), the operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited, announced a significant new oil discovery at Whiptail. The Whiptail-1 well encountered 246 feet (75 meters) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling is also ongoing at the Whiptail-2 well, which is located 3 miles northeast of Whiptail-1 and has encountered 167 feet (51 meters) of net pay in high quality oil bearing sandstone reservoirs. Drilling continues at both wells to test deeper targets, and results will be evaluated for future development. The Whiptail discovery is located approximately 4 miles southeast of the Uaru-1 discovery that was announced in January 2020 and approximately 3 miles west of the Yellowtail Field.

   The Corporation’s net production from the Liza Field was 26,000 bopd in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 22,000 bopd in the prior-year quarter. Startup of Phase 2 of the Liza Field development, which will utilize the Liza Unity floating production, storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd, remains on track for early 2022. The third development, Payara, will utilize the Prosperity FPSO with an expected capacity of 220,000 gross bopd; first oil is expected in 2024. A fourth development, Yellowtail, has been identified on the Stabroek Block with anticipated startup in 2025, pending government approvals and project sanctioning. The Mako-2 appraisal well completed in the second quarter confirmed the quality, thickness and areal extent of the reservoir. When integrated with the previously announced results at Uaru-2, the combined discovered resource at Mako and Uaru is expected to support a fifth FPSO on the Stabroek Block. We expect to have at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block by 2027 with the potential for up to 10 FPSOs to develop the current discovered recoverable resource base.

   The Longtail-3 well encountered 230 feet of net pay, including newly identified, high quality hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs below the original Longtail-1 discovery intervals. The well was drilled in more than 6,100 feet of water and is located approximately 2 miles south of the Longtail-1 well.

   The Koebi-1 exploration well was drilled to a depth of 20,700 feet and did not encounter commercial quantities of hydrocarbons. Second quarter results include a charge of $12 million in exploration expenses for well costs incurred.

   The Stena DrillMax is continuing drilling operations at Whiptail-1 and the Noble Don Taylor is continuing drilling operations at Whiptail-2. The Stena Carron is performing a drill stem test on the Uaru-1 well. The Noble Tom Madden, the Noble Bob Douglas and the Noble Sam Croft are drilling and completing Phase 2 development wells.

   South East Asia (Offshore): Net production at the North Malay Basin and JDA was 66,000 boepd, compared with 44,000 boepd in the prior-year quarter, reflecting higher natural gas nominations due to a recovery in economic activity.

Midstream:

   The Midstream segment had net income of $76 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with net income of $51 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to higher revenue from minimum volume commitments and tariff rates.

   Hess Midstream LP today announced an agreement to purchase approximately 31 million Class B units of its consolidated subsidiary, Hess Midstream Operations LP, from its sponsors, Hess Corporation and Global Infrastructure Partners, for approximately $750 million. The Corporation is expected to receive net proceeds of approximately $375 million. After giving effect to this transaction, which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021, the Corporation will own an approximate 45% interest in Hess Midstream LP, on a consolidated basis.

Corporate, Interest and Other:

   After-tax expense for Corporate, Interest and Other was $124 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $122 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures:

   E&P capital and exploratory expenditures were $429 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared with $453 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to lower drilling activity in the Bakken and Gulf of Mexico, partially offset by increased exploration and development activity in Guyana. Midstream capital expenditures were $47 million in the second quarter of 2021, down from $79 million in the prior-year quarter.

Liquidity:

   Excluding the Midstream segment, Hess Corporation had cash and cash equivalents of $2.42 billion and debt and finance lease obligations totaling $6.6 billion at June 30, 2021. The Midstream segment had cash and cash equivalents of $6 million and total debt of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2021. The Corporation’s debt to capitalization ratio as defined in its debt covenants was 47.2% at June 30, 2021 and 47.5% at December 31, 2020. The Corporation has no material near-term debt maturities aside from the $1.0 billion term loan, which matures in March 2023. In July 2021, the Corporation prepaid $500 million principal amount of the term loan, which was classified as current maturities of long-term debt, in the consolidated balance sheet at June 30, 2021.

   Net cash provided by operating activities was $785 million in the second quarter of 2021, up from $266 million in the second quarter of 2020 primarily due to higher realized selling prices. Net cash provided by operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities2 was $659 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared with $301 million in the prior-year quarter. Changes in operating assets and liabilities increased cash flow from operating activities by $126 million during the second quarter of 2021 and decreased cash flow from operating activities by $35 million during the prior-year quarter.

Items Affecting Comparability of Earnings Between Periods:

   The following table reflects the total after-tax income (expense) of items affecting comparability of earnings between periods:

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In millions)

Exploration and Production

$

(147)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(147)

 

 

$

(2,251)

 

Midstream

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate, Interest and Other

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods

$

(147)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(147)

 

 

$

(2,251)

 

   Second Quarter 2021: E&P results include a charge of $147 million ($147 million after income taxes) in connection with estimated future abandonment obligations of Fieldwood Energy LLC in the West Delta 79/86 field (West Delta Field) in the Gulf of Mexico. In June 2021, the U.S. Bankruptcy Court approved Fieldwood’s bankruptcy plan which includes discharging decommissioning obligations, subject to conditions precedent, for certain of Fieldwood’s assets. Those obligations will transfer to former owners of the properties, including Hess with respect to the West Delta Field, which Hess sold in 2004. Potential recoveries from other parties that previously owned an interest in the West Delta Field have not been recognized as of June 30, 2021.

   2. “Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of this non-GAAP measure and a reconciliation to its nearest GAAP equivalent measure appears on pages 7 and 8.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP measures:

   The following table reconciles reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation and adjusted net income (loss):

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In millions)

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(73)

 

 

$

(320)

 

 

$

179

 

 

$

(2,753)

 

Less: Total items affecting comparability of earnings between periods

(147)

 

 

 

 

(147)

 

 

(2,251)

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

74

 

 

$

(320)

 

 

$

326

 

 

$

(502)

 

   The following table reconciles reported net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,
(unaudited)

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

 

(In millions)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities

$

659

 

 

$

301

 

 

$

1,474

 

 

$

803

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

126

 

 

(35)

 

 

(98)

 

 

(92)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

785

 

 

$

266

 

 

$

1,376

 

 

$

711

 

Hess Corporation will review second quarter financial and operating results and other matters on a webcast at 10 a.m. today (EDT). For details about the event, refer to the Investor Relations section of our website at www.hess.com.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “intend,” “project,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “target” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are not historical in nature. Our forward-looking statements may include, without limitation: our future financial and operational results; our business strategy; estimates of our crude oil and natural gas reserves and levels of production; benchmark prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and our associated realized price differentials; our projected budget and capital and exploratory expenditures; expected timing and completion of our development projects, proposed asset sale and the Midstream Class B unit repurchase; and future economic and market conditions in the oil and gas industry.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current understanding, assessments, estimates and projections of relevant factors and reasonable assumptions about the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our current projections or expectations of future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements: fluctuations in market prices of crude oil, NGL and natural gas and competition in the oil and gas exploration and production industry, including as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic; reduced demand for our products, including due to the global COVID-19 pandemic or the outbreak of any other public health threat, or due to the impact of competing or alternative energy products and political conditions and events; potential failures or delays in increasing oil and gas reserves, including as a result of unsuccessful exploration activity, drilling risks and unforeseen reservoir conditions, and in achieving expected production levels; changes in tax, property, contract and other laws, regulations and governmental actions applicable to our business, including legislative and regulatory initiatives regarding environmental concerns, such as measures to limit greenhouse gas emissions and flaring as well as fracking bans; disruption or interruption of our operations due to catastrophic events, such as accidents, severe weather, geological events, shortages of skilled labor, cyber-attacks or health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability of our contractual counterparties to satisfy their obligations to us, including the operation of joint ventures under which we may not control; the ability to satisfy the closing conditions of the proposed asset sale and the Midstream Class B unit repurchase; unexpected changes in technical requirements for constructing, modifying or operating exploration and production facilities and/or the inability to timely obtain or maintain necessary permits; availability and costs of employees and other personnel, drilling rigs, equipment, supplies and other required services; any limitations on our access to capital or increase in our cost of capital, including as a result of weakness in the oil and gas industry or negative outcomes within commodity and financial markets; liability resulting from litigation, including heightened risks associated with being a general partner of Hess Midstream LP; and other factors described in Item 1A—Risk Factors in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any additional risks described in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

As and when made, we believe that our forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, given these risks and uncertainties, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements since such statements speak only as of the date when made and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will occur and actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement we make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP financial measures

The Corporation has used non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release. “Adjusted net income (loss)” presented in this release is defined as reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation excluding items identified as affecting comparability of earnings between periods. “Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities” presented in this release is defined as Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities excluding changes in operating assets and liabilities. Management uses adjusted net income (loss) to evaluate the Corporation’s operating performance and believes that investors’ understanding of our performance is enhanced by disclosing this measure, which excludes certain items that management believes are not directly related to ongoing operations and are not indicative of future business trends and operations. Management believes that net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities demonstrates the Corporation’s ability to internally fund capital expenditures, pay dividends and service debt. These measures are not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for U.S. GAAP net income (loss) or net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. A reconciliation of reported net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation (U.S. GAAP) to adjusted net income (loss), and a reconciliation of net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (U.S. GAAP) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities are provided in the release.

Cautionary Note to Investors

We use certain terms in this release relating to resources other than proved reserves, such as unproved reserves or resources. Investors are urged to consider closely the oil and gas disclosures in Hess Corporation’s Form 10-K, File No. 1-1204, available from Hess Corporation, 1185 Avenue of the Americas, New York, New York 10036 c/o Corporate Secretary and on our website at www.hess.com. You can also obtain this form from the SEC on the EDGAR system.

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second
Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter
2021

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

1,579

 

 

$

833

 

 

$

1,898

 

Other, net

19

 

 

9

 

 

21

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

1,598

 

 

842

 

 

1,919

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas

322

 

 

56

 

 

518

 

Operating costs and expenses

315

 

 

294

 

 

265

 

Production and severance taxes

44

 

 

16

 

 

37

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

48

 

 

31

 

 

33

 

General and administrative expenses

84

 

 

89

 

 

94

 

Interest expense

118

 

 

119

 

 

117

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

385

 

 

509

 

 

396

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

 

 

 

Total costs and expenses

1,463

 

 

1,114

 

 

1,460

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

135

 

 

(272)

 

 

459

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

122

 

 

(9)

 

 

123

 

Net income (loss)

13

 

 

(263)

 

 

336

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

86

 

 

57

 

 

84

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(73)

 

 

$

(320)

 

 

$

252

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Income Statement

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

3,477

 

 

$

2,187

 

Other, net

40

 

 

24

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

3,517

 

 

2,211

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas

840

 

 

434

 

Operating costs and expenses

580

 

 

597

 

Production and severance taxes

81

 

 

58

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

81

 

 

220

 

General and administrative expenses

178

 

 

191

 

Interest expense

235

 

 

232

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

781

 

 

1,070

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

2,126

 

Total costs and expenses

2,923

 

 

4,928

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

594

 

 

(2,717)

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

245

 

 

(88)

 

Net income (loss)

349

 

 

(2,629)

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

170

 

 

124

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

179

 

 

$

(2,753)

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Balance Sheet Information

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,430

 

 

$

1,739

 

Other current assets

1,539

 

 

1,342

 

Property, plant and equipment – net

13,622

 

 

14,115

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets – net

373

 

 

426

 

Finance lease right-of-use assets – net

155

 

 

168

 

Other long-term assets

1,012

 

 

1,031

 

Total assets

$

19,131

 

 

$

18,821

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

$

511

 

 

$

10

 

Current portion of operating and finance lease obligations

90

 

 

81

 

Other current liabilities

1,914

 

 

1,532

 

Long-term debt

7,712

 

 

8,286

 

Long-term operating lease obligations

421

 

 

478

 

Long-term finance lease obligations

210

 

 

220

 

Other long-term liabilities

1,741

 

 

1,879

 

Total equity excluding other comprehensive income (loss)

6,324

 

 

6,121

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(836)

 

 

(755)

 

Noncontrolling interests

1,044

 

 

969

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

19,131

 

 

$

18,821

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

June 30,
2021

 

December 31,
2020

Total Debt

 

 

 

Hess Corporation

$

6,391

 

 

$

6,386

 

Midstream (a)

1,832

 

 

1,910

 

Hess Consolidated

$

8,223

 

 

$

8,296

 

  1. Midstream debt is non-recourse to Hess Corporation.

 

 

June 30,

2021

 

December 31,
2020

Debt to Capitalization Ratio (a)

 

 

 

Hess Consolidated

56.4

%

 

57.4

%

Hess Corporation as defined in debt covenants

47.2

%

 

47.5

%

  1. Includes finance lease obligations.

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Hess Corporation

$

95

 

 

$

96

 

 

$

189

 

 

$

184

 

Midstream (a)

23

 

 

23

 

 

46

 

 

48

 

Hess Consolidated

$

118

 

 

$

119

 

 

$

235

 

 

$

232

 

  1. Midstream interest expense is reported in the Midstream operating segment.

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second
Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter
2021

Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

13

 

 

$

(263)

 

 

$

336

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

(Gains) losses on asset sales, net

 

 

(8)

 

 

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

385

 

 

509

 

 

396

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

 

 

 

Exploratory dry hole costs

9

 

 

 

 

 

Exploration lease and other impairment

6

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

Pension settlement loss

3

 

 

 

 

1

 

Stock compensation expense

19

 

 

18

 

 

25

 

Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net

64

 

 

49

 

 

24

 

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals

13

 

 

(10)

 

 

29

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities

659

 

 

301

 

 

815

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

126

 

 

(35)

 

 

(224)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

785

 

 

266

 

 

591

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P

(329)

 

 

(510)

 

 

(358)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream

(26)

 

 

(69)

 

 

(27)

 

Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold

297

 

 

11

 

 

 

Other, net

(2)

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(60)

 

 

(570)

 

 

(385)

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less

(65)

 

 

12

 

 

(10)

 

Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

Repayments

(2)

 

 

 

 

(3)

 

Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP

 

 

 

 

70

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

(2)

 

 

(2)

 

 

(2)

 

Cash dividends paid

(77)

 

 

(76)

 

 

(80)

 

Employee stock options exercised

63

 

 

 

 

12

 

Noncontrolling interests, net

(70)

 

 

(65)

 

 

(67)

 

Other, net

(8)

 

 

1

 

 

1

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(161)

 

 

(130)

 

 

(79)

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

564

 

 

(434)

 

 

127

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,866

 

 

2,080

 

 

1,739

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

2,430

 

 

$

1,646

 

 

$

1,866

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities

Capital expenditures incurred

$

(443)

 

 

$

(507)

 

 

$

(303)

 

Increase (decrease) in related liabilities

88

 

 

(72)

 

 

(82)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

$

(355)

 

 

$

(579)

 

 

$

(385)

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Cash Flow Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows from Operating Activities

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

$

349

 

 

$

(2,629)

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

(Gains) losses on asset sales, net

 

 

(8)

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

781

 

 

1,070

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

2,126

 

Exploratory dry hole costs

9

 

 

135

 

Exploration lease and other impairment

10

 

 

38

 

Pension settlement loss

4

 

 

 

Stock compensation expense

44

 

 

47

 

Noncash (gains) losses on commodity derivatives, net

88

 

 

119

 

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes and other tax accruals

42

 

 

(95)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities before changes in operating assets and liabilities

1,474

 

 

803

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

(98)

 

 

(92)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,376

 

 

711

 

Cash Flows from Investing Activities

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment - E&P

(687)

 

 

(1,250)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment - Midstream

(53)

 

 

(147)

 

Proceeds from asset sales, net of cash sold

297

 

 

11

 

Other, net

(2)

 

 

(2)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(445)

 

 

(1,388)

 

Cash Flows from Financing Activities

 

 

 

Net borrowings (repayments) of debt with maturities of 90 days or less

(75)

 

 

72

 

Debt with maturities of greater than 90 days:

 

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

1,000

 

Repayments

(5)

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of Class A shares of Hess Midstream LP

70

 

 

 

Payments on finance lease obligations

(4)

 

 

(3)

 

Cash dividends paid

(157)

 

 

(157)

 

Employee stock options exercised

75

 

 

15

 

Noncontrolling interests, net

(137)

 

 

(128)

 

Other, net

(7)

 

 

(21)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(240)

 

 

778

 

Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents

691

 

 

101

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period

1,739

 

 

1,545

 

Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period

$

2,430

 

 

$

1,646

 

 

 

 

 

Additions to Property, Plant and Equipment included within Investing Activities

Capital expenditures incurred

$

(746)

 

 

$

(1,173)

 

Increase (decrease) in related liabilities

6

 

 

(224)

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

$

(740)

 

 

$

(1,397)

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second
Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter
2021

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

112

 

 

$

181

 

 

$

88

 

Offshore and Other

25

 

 

64

 

 

31

 

Total United States

137

 

 

245

 

 

119

 

Guyana

250

 

 

183

 

 

172

 

Malaysia and JDA

36

 

 

21

 

 

13

 

Other

6

 

 

4

 

 

5

 

E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures

$

429

 

 

$

453

 

 

$

309

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total exploration expenses charged to income included above

$

33

 

 

$

25

 

 

$

29

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Midstream Capital expenditures

$

47

 

 

$

79

 

 

$

23

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Capital and Exploratory Expenditures

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

200

 

 

$

503

 

Offshore and Other

56

 

 

157

 

Total United States

256

 

 

660

 

Guyana

422

 

 

359

 

Malaysia and JDA

49

 

 

53

 

Other

11

 

 

12

 

E&P Capital and exploratory expenditures

$

738

 

 

$

1,084

 

 

 

 

 

Total exploration expenses charged to income included above

$

62

 

 

$

47

 

 

 

 

 

Midstream Capital expenditures

$

70

 

 

$

136

 

 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Second Quarter 2021

Income Statement

United States

 

International

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

1,088

 

 

$

491

 

 

$

1,579

 

Other, net

11

 

 

3

 

 

14

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

1,099

 

 

494

 

 

1,593

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)

335

 

 

8

 

 

343

 

Operating costs and expenses

158

 

 

96

 

 

254

 

Production and severance taxes

42

 

 

2

 

 

44

 

Midstream tariffs

270

 

 

 

 

270

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

26

 

 

22

 

 

48

 

General and administrative expenses

41

 

 

8

 

 

49

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

260

 

 

84

 

 

344

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

 

 

147

 

Total costs and expenses

1,279

 

 

220

 

 

1,499

 

Results of operations before income taxes

(180)

 

 

274

 

 

94

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

119

 

 

119

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(180)

 

(b)

$

155

 

(c)

$

(25)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Second Quarter 2020

Income Statement

United States

 

International

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

660

 

 

$

173

 

 

$

833

 

Other, net

(4)

 

 

3

 

 

(1)

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

656

 

 

176

 

 

832

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)

111

 

 

(14)

 

 

97

 

Operating costs and expenses

131

 

 

72

 

 

203

 

Production and severance taxes

15

 

 

1

 

 

16

 

Midstream tariffs

225

 

 

 

 

225

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

23

 

 

8

 

 

31

 

General and administrative expenses

42

 

 

8

 

 

50

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

373

 

 

97

 

 

470

 

Total costs and expenses

920

 

 

172

 

 

1,092

 

Results of operations before income taxes

(264)

 

 

4

 

 

(260)

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(11)

 

 

(11)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(264)

 

(d)

$

15

 

(e)

$

(249)

 

 
  1. Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
  2. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $51 million (noncash premium amortization: $51 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
  3. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $13 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
  4. Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $192 million (noncash premium amortization: $43 million; cash settlement: $235 million).
  5. Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $36 million (noncash premium amortization: $6 million; cash settlement: $42 million).
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

First Quarter 2021

Income Statement

United States

 

International

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

1,398

 

 

$

500

 

 

$

1,898

 

Other, net

12

 

 

4

 

 

16

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

1,410

 

 

504

 

 

1,914

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)

520

 

 

22

 

 

542

 

Operating costs and expenses

135

 

 

73

 

 

208

 

Production and severance taxes

36

 

 

1

 

 

37

 

Midstream tariffs

262

 

 

 

 

262

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

30

 

 

3

 

 

33

 

General and administrative expenses

42

 

 

7

 

 

49

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

268

 

 

87

 

 

355

 

Total costs and expenses

1,293

 

 

193

 

 

1,486

 

Results of operations before income taxes

117

 

 

311

 

 

428

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

120

 

 

120

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

117

 

(b)

$

191

 

(c)

$

308

 

 
  1. Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
  2. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $39 million (noncash premium amortization: $39 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
  3. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $8 million (noncash premium amortization: $8 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Income Statement

United States

 

International

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

2,486

 

 

$

991

 

 

$

3,477

 

Other, net

23

 

 

7

 

 

30

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

2,509

 

 

998

 

 

3,507

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)

855

 

 

30

 

 

885

 

Operating costs and expenses

293

 

 

169

 

 

462

 

Production and severance taxes

78

 

 

3

 

 

81

 

Midstream tariffs

532

 

 

 

 

532

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

56

 

 

25

 

 

81

 

General and administrative expenses

83

 

 

15

 

 

98

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

528

 

 

171

 

 

699

 

Impairment and other

147

 

 

 

 

147

 

Total costs and expenses

2,572

 

 

413

 

 

2,985

 

Results of operations before income taxes

(63)

 

 

585

 

 

522

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

239

 

 

239

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(63)

 

(b)

$

346

 

(c)

$

283

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Income Statement

United States

 

International

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and other operating revenues

$

1,782

 

 

$

405

 

 

$

2,187

 

Other, net

 

 

7

 

 

7

 

Total revenues and non-operating income

1,782

 

 

412

 

 

2,194

 

Costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

Marketing, including purchased oil and gas (a)

530

 

 

(8)

 

 

522

 

Operating costs and expenses

268

 

 

149

 

 

417

 

Production and severance taxes

55

 

 

3

 

 

58

 

Midstream tariffs

466

 

 

 

 

466

 

Exploration expenses, including dry holes and lease impairment

179

 

 

41

 

 

220

 

General and administrative expenses

87

 

 

15

 

 

102

 

Depreciation, depletion and amortization

767

 

 

224

 

 

991

 

Impairment and other

697

 

 

1,429

 

 

2,126

 

Total costs and expenses

3,049

 

 

1,853

 

 

4,902

 

Results of operations before income taxes

(1,267)

 

 

(1,441)

 

 

(2,708)

 

Provision (benefit) for income taxes

 

 

(88)

 

 

(88)

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Hess Corporation

$

(1,267)

 

(d)

$

(1,353)

 

(e)

$

(2,620)

 

  1. Includes amounts charged from the Midstream segment.
  2. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $90 million (noncash premium amortization: $90 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
  3. Includes after-tax losses from realized crude oil hedging activities of $21 million (noncash premium amortization: $21 million; cash settlement: $0 million).
  4. Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $245 million (noncash premium amortization: $106 million; cash settlement: $351 million).
  5. Includes after-tax gains from realized crude oil hedging activities of $47 million (noncash premium amortization: $13 million; cash settlement: $60 million).
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second
Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter

2021

Net Production Per Day (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - barrels

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

79

 

 

108

 

 

84

 

Offshore (a)

33

 

 

45

 

 

36

 

Total United States

112

 

 

153

 

 

120

 

Guyana

26

 

 

22

 

 

31

 

Malaysia and JDA

4

 

 

3

 

 

4

 

Other (b)

24

 

 

5

 

 

22

 

Total

166

 

 

183

 

 

177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids - barrels

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

52

 

 

57

 

 

49

 

Offshore (a)

5

 

 

6

 

 

4

 

Total United States

57

 

 

63

 

 

53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas - mcf

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

167

 

 

177

 

 

151

 

Offshore

85

 

 

101

 

 

95

 

Total United States

252

 

 

278

 

 

246

 

Malaysia and JDA

371

 

 

245

 

 

360

 

Other (b)

9

 

 

5

 

 

11

 

Total

632

 

 

528

 

 

617

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

328

 

 

334

 

 

333

 

  1. The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 12,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020.
  2. Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Libya net production was 21,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021, 0 boepd in the second quarter of 2020 and 18,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021. Denmark net production was 4,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2021, 6,000 boepd in the second quarter of 2020 and 6,000 boepd in the first quarter of 2021.

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Net Production Per Day (in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - barrels

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

82

 

 

111

 

Offshore (a)

34

 

 

47

 

Total United States

116

 

 

158

 

Guyana

29

 

 

18

 

Malaysia and JDA

4

 

 

3

 

Other (b)

23

 

 

8

 

Total

172

 

 

187

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids - barrels

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

50

 

 

53

 

Offshore (a)

5

 

 

6

 

Total United States

55

 

 

59

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas - mcf

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

159

 

 

170

 

Offshore

90

 

 

107

 

Total United States

249

 

 

277

 

Malaysia and JDA

366

 

 

285

 

Other (b)

10

 

 

9

 

Total

625

 

 

571

 

 

 

 

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

331

 

 

341

 

  1. The Corporation sold its working interest in the Shenzi Field in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net production from the Shenzi Field was 12,000 boepd in the first six months of 2020.
  2. Other includes production from Denmark and Libya. Libya net production was 20,000 boepd in the first six months of 2021 and 3,000 boepd in the first six months of 2020. Denmark net production was 5,000 boepd in the first six months of 2021 and 7,000 boepd in the first six months of 2020.
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second

Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter
2021

Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil – barrels

157

 

 

140

 

 

227

 

Natural gas liquids – barrels

57

 

 

63

 

 

53

 

Natural gas – mcf

632

 

 

528

 

 

617

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

319

 

 

291

 

 

383

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil – barrels (b)

14,293

 

 

12,764

 

 

20,395

 

Natural gas liquids – barrels

5,142

 

 

5,690

 

 

4,802

 

Natural gas – mcf

57,557

 

 

48,081

 

 

55,513

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

29,028

 

 

26,468

 

 

34,449

 

 

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Sales Volumes Per Day (in thousands) (a)

 

 

 

Crude oil – barrels

192

 

 

158

 

Natural gas liquids – barrels

55

 

 

59

 

Natural gas – mcf

625

 

 

571

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

351

 

 

312

 

 

 

 

 

Sales Volumes (in thousands) (a)

 

 

 

Crude oil – barrels (b)

34,688

 

 

28,816

 

Natural gas liquids – barrels

9,944

 

 

10,787

 

Natural gas – mcf

113,070

 

 

103,701

 

Barrels of oil equivalent

63,477

 

 

56,887

 

  1. Sales volumes from purchased crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas are not included in the sales volumes reported.
  2. Sales volumes for the first quarter of 2021 include 4.2 million barrels of crude oil that were stored on VLCCs at December 31, 2020. During the second quarter of 2020, 3.7 million barrels of crude oil were loaded on VLCCs for sale at a later date.
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA

 

 

Second
Quarter
2021

 

Second
Quarter
2020

 

First
Quarter
2021

Average Selling Prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging)

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota (a)

$

56.75

 

 

$

38.23

 

 

$

44.97

 

Offshore

59.33

 

 

39.10

 

 

53.03

 

Total United States

57.52

 

 

38.57

 

 

46.73

 

Guyana

65.63

 

 

35.28

 

 

60.37

 

Malaysia and JDA

65.88

 

 

15.62

 

 

63.27

 

Other (b)

64.16

 

 

50.29

 

 

57.66

 

Worldwide

59.79

 

 

38.46

 

 

50.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging)

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota (a)

$

61.88

 

 

$

18.93

 

 

$

47.62

 

Offshore

64.42

 

 

22.78

 

 

56.53

 

Total United States

62.63

 

 

20.48

 

 

49.56

 

Guyana

68.44

 

 

19.23

 

 

61.85

 

Malaysia and JDA

65.88

 

 

15.62

 

 

63.27

 

Other (b)

68.08

 

 

29.16

 

 

59.61

 

Worldwide

64.27

 

 

20.63

 

 

52.52

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids - per barrel

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

23.23

 

 

$

7.59

 

 

$

30.32

 

Offshore

21.84

 

 

4.71

 

 

21.25

 

Worldwide

23.12

 

 

7.32

 

 

29.49

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas - per mcf

 

 

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

2.40

 

 

$

0.94

 

 

$

5.93

 

Offshore

2.35

 

 

1.14

 

 

2.95

 

Total United States

2.38

 

 

1.01

 

 

4.78

 

Malaysia and JDA

5.22

 

 

3.97

 

 

5.04

 

Other (b)

2.96

 

 

3.51

 

 

2.69

 

Worldwide

4.05

 

 

2.41

 

 

4.90

 

  1. Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales in the first quarter totaling 4.2 million barrels, the first quarter 2021 North Dakota crude oil price excluding hedging was $53.30 per barrel and $49.73 per barrel including hedging.
  2. Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.
 

HESS CORPORATION AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION OPERATING DATA

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

Average Selling Prices

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - per barrel (including hedging)

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota (a)

$

49.35

 

 

$

42.26

 

Offshore

55.99

 

 

44.49

 

Total United States

51.00

 

 

43.03

 

Guyana

62.48

 

 

38.41

 

Malaysia and JDA

64.69

 

 

26.73

 

Other (b)

60.94

 

 

53.49

 

Worldwide

54.04

 

 

42.98

 

 

 

 

 

Crude oil - per barrel (excluding hedging)

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota (a)

$

52.91

 

 

$

32.52

 

Offshore

60.24

 

 

34.61

 

Total United States

54.73

 

 

33.23

 

Guyana

64.48

 

 

26.11

 

Malaysia and JDA

64.69

 

 

26.73

 

Other (b)

63.88

 

 

41.19

 

Worldwide

57.36

 

 

32.90

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas liquids - per barrel

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

26.65

 

 

$

8.39

 

Offshore

21.55

 

 

7.23

 

Worldwide

26.20

 

 

8.27

 

 

 

 

 

Natural gas - per mcf

 

 

 

United States

 

 

 

North Dakota

$

4.06

 

 

$

1.10

 

Offshore

2.66

 

 

1.23

 

Total United States

3.56

 

 

1.15

 

Malaysia and JDA

5.13

 

 

4.39

 

Other (b)

2.82

 

 

4.03

 

Worldwide

4.47

 

 

2.81

 

  1. Excluding the two VLCC cargo sales in the first quarter totaling 4.2 million barrels, the North Dakota crude oil price for the first six months of 2021 excluding hedging was $57.39 per barrel and $53.08 per barrel including hedging.
  2. Other includes prices related to production from Denmark and Libya.

The following is a summary of the Corporation’s outstanding crude oil put options for the remainder of 2021:

 

WTI

 

Brent

Barrels of oil per day

120,000

 

30,000

Average monthly floor price

$55

 

$60

 

Hess Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hess Reports Estimated Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021 Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today reported a net loss of $73 million, or $0.24 per common share, in the second quarter of 2021, compared with a net loss of $320 million, or $1.05 per common share, in the second quarter of 2020. On an adjusted …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Oatly Group AB Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
ImmunityBio’s Novel Immunotherapy NANT Cancer Vaccine Currently Being Studied in Multiple ...
Apple Reports Third Quarter Results
Merck Announces Fourth-Quarter 2021 Dividend
A Letter From CEO Bobby Kotick to All Employees
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Termination of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Raza Bokhari for Cause
AKKA and Modis Unite to Build a Global Smart Industry Leader
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis Joins ISS in Recommending That Tilray ...
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:03 UhrHess Announces Oil Discovery at Whiptail, Offshore Guyana
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Hess Corporation Sets New Emission Reduction Targets, Demonstrates Industry Leading ESG Performance in Newly Released Annual Sustainability Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Hess Corporation Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten