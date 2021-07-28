Probe Metals Announces Option Payment for the La Peltrie Property, Detour Project

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (“Probe” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second payment (the “Second Payment”) due in consideration of a binding option agreement previously announced on July 9, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”, TSXV: MD), whereby Probe may earn up to a 65% interest in the La Peltrie gold property (the “Property”). The details of the transaction are described in the Company’s press release dated July 9, 2020.



Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 32,544 common shares to Midland for the second payment for a total value of $55,000 based on a 5-day weighted average price (VWAP) of $1.69 per share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). In accordance with the applicable securities regulations and policies of the Exchange, the common shares issued to Midland pursuant to the transaction are subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period.