checkAd

Probe Metals Announces Option Payment for the La Peltrie Property, Detour Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (“Probe” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second payment (the “Second Payment”) due in consideration of a binding option agreement previously announced on July 9, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”, TSXV: MD), whereby Probe may earn up to a 65% interest in the La Peltrie gold property (the “Property”). The details of the transaction are described in the Company’s press release dated July 9, 2020.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 32,544 common shares to Midland for the second payment for a total value of $55,000 based on a 5-day weighted average price (VWAP) of $1.69 per share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). In accordance with the applicable securities regulations and policies of the Exchange, the common shares issued to Midland pursuant to the transaction are subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period.

Probe has commenced ground geophysical programs on the La Peltrie property in preparation for upcoming drilling programs.  Drills are currently turning on the Gaudet-Fenelon joint-venture property, with joint-venture partner Midland, on the eastern end of the Detour Project.  

Probe’s Detour Quebec Project

The discovery stage Project covers an area of 777 square kilometres along the Detour Gold Trend, including the La Peltrie property option, the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property, the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties, and is located 190 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda and 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Matagami, Quebec, and hosts the Sunday Lake, Massicotte and Lower Detour Lake gold deformation zones (See Figure 1). Both the La Petrie option and Gaudet-Fenelon JV properties are in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. The Project is located along the lateral extensions of Canada’s second largest gold mine at Detour Lake, operated by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., and recent high-grade gold discoveries in Zone 58N, Fenelon/Tabasco, Area 51 and Martiniere/Bug Lake made by Balmoral Resources Ltd. and subsequently their recent acquirer Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM) on their land package adjacent to the northern boundary of Probe’s property.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Probe Metals Announces Option Payment for the La Peltrie Property, Detour Project TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (“Probe” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the second payment (the “Second Payment”) due in consideration of a binding option agreement …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board