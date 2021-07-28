Probe Metals Announces Option Payment for the La Peltrie Property, Detour Project
TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probe Metals Inc. (TSX-V: PRB) (“Probe” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed
the second payment (the “Second Payment”) due in consideration of a binding option agreement previously announced on July 9, 2020 (the “Agreement”) with Midland
Exploration Inc. (“Midland”, TSXV: MD), whereby Probe may earn up to a 65% interest in the La Peltrie gold property (the “Property”). The details of the
transaction are described in the Company’s press release dated July 9, 2020.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 32,544 common shares to Midland for the second payment for a total value of $55,000 based on a 5-day weighted average price (VWAP) of $1.69 per share on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”). In accordance with the applicable securities regulations and policies of the Exchange, the common shares issued to Midland pursuant to the transaction are subject to a statutory four month and a day hold period.
Probe has commenced ground geophysical programs on the La Peltrie property in preparation for upcoming drilling programs. Drills are currently turning on the Gaudet-Fenelon joint-venture property, with joint-venture partner Midland, on the eastern end of the Detour Project.
Probe’s Detour Quebec Project
The discovery stage Project covers an area of 777 square kilometres along the Detour Gold Trend, including the La Peltrie property option, the Gaudet-Fenelon JV property, the wholly owned Detour Quebec Main and North properties, and is located 190 kilometres north of Rouyn-Noranda and 40 kilometres northwest of the town of Matagami, Quebec, and hosts the Sunday Lake, Massicotte and Lower Detour Lake gold deformation zones (See Figure 1). Both the La Petrie option and Gaudet-Fenelon JV properties are in partnership with Midland Exploration Inc. The Project is located along the lateral extensions of Canada’s second largest gold mine at Detour Lake, operated by Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd., and recent high-grade gold discoveries in Zone 58N, Fenelon/Tabasco, Area 51 and Martiniere/Bug Lake made by Balmoral Resources Ltd. and subsequently their recent acquirer Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX: WM) on their land package adjacent to the northern boundary of Probe’s property.
