checkAd

Guskin Gold Corp. (GKIN) Files OTC Markets Application to List on the OTCQB

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  39   |   |   

SAN JOSE, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTC: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, Ghana, is pleased to advise the Company has filed an application with OTC Markets to up-list from Pink Sheet Current to the OTCQB.

The Company has worked over the past six months to implement the necessary financial and corporate governance needed to meet the listing qualifications as required by the OTCQB in order to up-list, and we believe that Guskin Gold’s approval is imminent following our latest submission.

The Company Board of Directors believe that the move to the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting, compliance, and quality standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions.

The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. The OTCQB marketplace is run through OTC Link, an inter-dealer quotation and trading system developed by OTC Markets Group and is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer and as an Alternative Trading System (ATS).

"As we continue to grow our operations in Ghana our board of directors decided it would be in the best interest of the Company to up-list to the OTCQB. As we continue to expand our exploration and mining operations at the Kukuom Concession an up-list at this time increases our core value from a strategic, financing, and evaluation perspective.” states Mrs. Naana Asante, Guskin Gold CEO. “The OTCQB dramatically increases access to the retail investor community and visibility. Historically this has resulted in greater liquidity and awareness for companies that reach the OTCQB tier. We are confident this will help create shareholder value should we be successful in our up-listing efforts.”

Guskin Gold’s operations are focused on gold exploration and alluvial mining in Ghana, the number one gold producer in Africa and seventh largest gold producing country in the world.

The Company’s operations are located in the highly renowned Sefwi-Bibiani gold belt, where known gold producers including Newmont, Kinross, Anglogold Ashanti, and Asanko Gold, and are all within 100km of the Kukuom project area. The Kukuom Concession covers a total surface area of 156 square kilometers and is located between the cities of Goaso and Bibiani in the Ahafo District of Ghana

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Guskin Gold Corp. (GKIN) Files OTC Markets Application to List on the OTCQB SAN JOSE, CA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Guskin Gold Corp. (the “Company” or “Guskin Gold”) (OTC: GKIN), a company focused on acquiring and advancing gold properties in the world’s seventh largest gold producing nation, Ghana, is pleased to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board