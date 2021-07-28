Monro, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter Results

Sales for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 26, 2022 (“fiscal 2022”) increased 38.4% to $341.8 million, as compared to $247.1 million for the first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021 (“fiscal 2021”). The total sales increase for the first quarter of $94.7 million resulted from a comparable store sales increase of 34.5% for the period and an increase in sales from new stores of $14.1 million, including sales from recent acquisitions of $13.6 million. This compares to a decrease in comparable store sales of 25.8% in the prior year period, which was impacted by a substantial decrease in traffic related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Comparable store sales increased approximately 57% for brakes, 54% for alignments, 42% for maintenance services, 40% for front/end shocks, and 25% for tires compared to the prior year period.

Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 36.8% in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 from 35.4% in the prior year period. The increase was due to higher comparable store sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, which resulted in lower fixed distribution and occupancy costs as a percentage of sales, as well as a higher sales mix of service categories, compared to the prior year period. Total operating expenses for the first quarter were $98.0 million, or 28.7% of sales, as compared to $76.1 million, or 30.8% of sales in the prior year period. The year-over-year dollar increase included $3.9 million in one-time litigation settlement costs related to an employee wage and hour matter previously disclosed in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 27, 2021. The remaining year-over-year dollar increase resulted from increased store management and advertising expenses needed to support higher consumer demand, as well as expenses from 44 net new stores compared to the prior year period. The decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 compared to the previous year period was due to an increase in comparable store sales. Excluding litigation settlement costs, operating expenses for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 were 27.5% of sales.

Operating income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $27.9 million, or 8.2% of sales, as compared to $11.4 million, or 4.6% of sales in the prior year period. Excluding litigation settlement costs, operating income for the first quarter was $31.8 million, or 9.3% of sales. Interest expense was $6.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, as compared to $7.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net income for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $15.7 million, as compared to $3.0 million in the same period of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $.46, compared to $.09 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $.55, which excluded $.09 per share related to one-time litigation settlement costs, $.01 per share of acquisition due diligence and integration costs and $.01 per share benefit from an adjustment to the estimate for prior year store closing costs. This compares to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $.15 in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, which excluded $.06 per share of store closing costs. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below for a discussion of this non-GAAP measure.

Income tax expense in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 was $5.3 million compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company opened 30 company-operated stores while closing 2 stores. Monro ended the quarter with 1,291 company-operated stores and 91 franchised locations.

“Monro’s solid first quarter results are a testament to the strong execution of our Teammates, paired with the continued progress we have made on our Monro.Forward initiatives to enhance our competitive position and capitalize on the strengthening demand environment. We delivered double-digit comparable store sales growth across all our regions driven by strength in our services categories. We are pleased to see this momentum continue into our second quarter to date with comparable store sales up approximately 15% in fiscal July and we are excited about the significant opportunities that lie ahead of us,” said Mike Broderick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Broderick continued, “Looking ahead, we are confident that our focus on operational excellence and customer-centric approach will be instrumental in unlocking the full potential of our Monro.Forward strategy. Importantly, our commitment to our Teammates will be critical to further solidify our position as a field-led, best-in-class service organization to drive sustainable growth. Lastly, our proven business model and financial flexibility position us well to capitalize on additional market share opportunities through strategic and value-accretive acquisitions and greenfield expansion to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Strong Financial Position

During the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company generated approximately $63 million in operating cash flow. Monro’s strong cash flow allows the Company to support its business operations and Monro.Forward initiatives as well as invest in attractive acquisition opportunities intended to drive long-term sustainable growth, while paying down debt and returning cash to shareholders through its dividend program.

As of June 26, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $17 million and availability on its revolving credit facility of approximately $372 million.

Monro.Forward Responsibly

Monro recently released its inaugural Corporate Responsibility Report, Monro.Forward Responsibly, which covers fiscal year 2021. The report highlights actions the Company is taking every day to care for its Teammates and customers, make a positive impact on the communities where it operates, and act as a good steward of the environment. The report is available on the Company’s corporate website at https://corporate.monro.com/corporateresponsibility.

Company Outlook

Monro will provide perspective on its outlook for the fiscal second quarter during its earnings conference call. The Company is not providing fiscal 2022 guidance at this time.

Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

About Monro, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Comparable Store Sales

The Company defines comparable store sales, or same store sales, as sales for stores that have been opened or owned at least one full fiscal year. The Company believes this period is generally required for new store sales levels to begin to normalize. Management uses comparable store sales to assess the operating performance of the Company’s stores and believes the metric is useful to investors because the Company’s overall results are dependent upon the results of its stores.





MONRO, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars and share counts in thousands)



Quarter Ended Fiscal June 2021 2020 % Change Sales $ 341,818 $ 247,059 38.4 % Cost of sales, including distribution and occupancy costs 215,887 159,605 35.3 % Gross profit 125,931 87,454 44.0 % Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 98,014 76,053 28.9 % Operating income 27,917 11,401 144.9 % Interest expense, net 6,941 7,385 (6.0 )% Other (income) / loss, net (44 ) 9 (586.6 )% Income before provision for income taxes 21,020 4,007 424.5 % Provision for income taxes 5,339 1,020 423.2 % Net income $ 15,681 $ 2,987 425.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ .46 $ .09 411.1 % Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 34,022 33,854 Number of stores open (at end of quarter) 1,291 1,247



MONRO, INC.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



June 26, March 27, 2021 2021 Current Assets Cash $ 16,878 $ 29,960 Inventories 167,501 162,282 Other current assets 71,687 74,283 Total current assets 256,066 266,525 Property, plant and equipment, net 321,465 327,063 Finance lease and financing obligation assets, net 285,573 275,360 Operating lease assets, net 219,694 203,329 Other non-current assets 808,970 739,537 Total assets $ 1,891,768 $ 1,811,814 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 320,260 $ 290,616 Long-term debt 198,000 190,000 Long-term finance leases and financing obligations 379,711 366,330 Long-term operating lease liabilities 197,571 177,724 Other long-term liabilities 37,635 37,460 Total liabilities 1,133,177 1,062,130 Total shareholders' equity 758,591 749,684 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,891,768 $ 1,811,814

MONRO, INC.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)

(Unaudited)

Quarter Ended Fiscal June 2021 2020 Diluted EPS $ 0.46 $ 0.09 Store closing costs (0.01 ) 0.06 Monro.Forward initiative costs 0.00 0.00 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs 0.01 0.00 Management transition costs 0.00 - Litigation settlement 0.09 - Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.55 $ 0.15

Note: The calculation of the impact of non-GAAP adjustments on diluted earnings per share is performed on each line independently. The table may not add down by +/- $0.01 due to rounding.

Supplemental Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands)

Quarter Ended Fiscal

June 2021 2020 Net Income $ 15,681 $ 2,987 Store closing costs (272 ) 2,527 Monro.Forward initiative costs 103 182 Acquisition due diligence and integration costs 310 17 Management transition costs 59 - Litigation settlement 3,920 - Provision for income taxes (997 ) (641 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 18,804 $ 5,072

