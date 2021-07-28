checkAd

Mydecine to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events in August 2021

DENVER, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, today announced that Josh Bartch, CEO of Mydecine, will participate in two upcoming investor events in August 2021:

  • BTIG Biotechnology Conference to be held virtually on August 9-10, 2021. Mr. Bartch will present on Tuesday, August 10th at 3:00 p.m. ET.

  • Canaccord Genuity’s 41st Annual Growth Conference to be held virtually on August 10-12, 2021. Mr. Bartch will present on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

For more information about the conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Mydecine management, please contact your appropriate BTIG or Canaccord representative directly, or send an email to KCSA Strategic Communications at MYCO@kcsa.com.

About Mydecine Innovations Group
Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

At the heart of Mydecine’s core philosophy is that psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy will continue to gain acceptance in the medical community with many of the world’s best accredited research organizations demonstrating its remarkable clinical effectiveness. Mydecine recognizes the responsibility associated with psychedelic-assisted therapy and will continue to position itself as a long-term leader across the spectrum of clinical trials, research, technology, and global supply. Mydecine has also successfully completed multiple acquisitions since its inception.

