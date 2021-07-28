Red Sox Name Boston-Based DraftKings as Official, Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

“We are thrilled to team up with a historic franchise like the Red Sox and bring DraftKings closer to this passionate fanbase, which is even more special given our hometown Boston roots,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. “As a Boston-born company, we are well-acquainted with the devotion of Boston sports fans, and we believe the engagement possibilities of this integration are only just beginning.”

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Red Sox and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a deal making DraftKings the official Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) provider of the franchise. The agreement reinforces DraftKings’ existing relationship with one of the most storied teams in baseball.

The Red Sox represent DraftKings’ most recent local sponsorship agreement in the Northeast, after previously solidifying deals with the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. In addition to a variety of content integrations, the DraftKings brand will be displayed throughout historic Fenway Park, in addition to its current signage above the iconic Green Monster. Additionally, DraftKings will have field level home plate signage and LED branding along the first and third baseline for one inning at each regular season home game.

“Since 2015, we have worked closely with DraftKings and are pleased to now have this Boston-based company on board as our official daily fantasy sports partner,” said Red Sox EVP of Partnerships Troup Parkinson. “With millions participating in the world of fantasy sports, this partnership positions us well to grow our game and engage with our fans on a trusted platform. We look forward to deepening our partnership in the years ahead.”

In addition to in-stadium branding, DraftKings will be promoted as the official daily fantasy partner of the Red Sox Foundation through emails, social media posts, and the Red Sox Foundation website. Furthering its CSR efforts, the company will also have title sponsorship of the 50-50 raffle for all home games and includes branding on raffle sales team paddleboards, raffle tickets, and email blasts. The deal also further deepens DraftKings’ partnership with the Red Sox Foundation, one of the largest and most successful team charities in all of professional sports.