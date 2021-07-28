checkAd

Red Sox Name Boston-Based DraftKings as Official, Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:30  |  29   |   |   

Designation Includes Signage Above the Iconic Green Monster

BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boston Red Sox and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a deal making DraftKings the official Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) provider of the franchise. The agreement reinforces DraftKings’ existing relationship with one of the most storied teams in baseball.

“We are thrilled to team up with a historic franchise like the Red Sox and bring DraftKings closer to this passionate fanbase, which is even more special given our hometown Boston roots,” said Ezra Kucharz, chief business officer of DraftKings. “As a Boston-born company, we are well-acquainted with the devotion of Boston sports fans, and we believe the engagement possibilities of this integration are only just beginning.”

The Red Sox represent DraftKings’ most recent local sponsorship agreement in the Northeast, after previously solidifying deals with the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics. In addition to a variety of content integrations, the DraftKings brand will be displayed throughout historic Fenway Park, in addition to its current signage above the iconic Green Monster. Additionally, DraftKings will have field level home plate signage and LED branding along the first and third baseline for one inning at each regular season home game.

“Since 2015, we have worked closely with DraftKings and are pleased to now have this Boston-based company on board as our official daily fantasy sports partner,” said Red Sox EVP of Partnerships Troup Parkinson. “With millions participating in the world of fantasy sports, this partnership positions us well to grow our game and engage with our fans on a trusted platform. We look forward to deepening our partnership in the years ahead.”

In addition to in-stadium branding, DraftKings will be promoted as the official daily fantasy partner of the Red Sox Foundation through emails, social media posts, and the Red Sox Foundation website. Furthering its CSR efforts, the company will also have title sponsorship of the 50-50 raffle for all home games and includes branding on raffle sales team paddleboards, raffle tickets, and email blasts. The deal also further deepens DraftKings’ partnership with the Red Sox Foundation, one of the largest and most successful team charities in all of professional sports.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red Sox Name Boston-Based DraftKings as Official, Exclusive Daily Fantasy Sports Partner Designation Includes Signage Above the Iconic Green Monster BOSTON, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - The Boston Red Sox and DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced a deal making DraftKings the official Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) provider …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
HP Inc. to Acquire Teradici
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board