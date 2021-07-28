checkAd

Golden Tag Enters Permitting Process to Quadruple Number of Drill Pads on San Diego Project

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 13:30   

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is in the permitting process with the Mexican federal authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (“Semarnat”), to quadruple the number of allowable drill pads from 14 to 58 on the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango, Mexico (Figure 1).

A number of successes were achieved(1) during the recent 4500 metre (“m”) exploration campaign even though the drilling performed was limited to only 14 permitted drill pads:

  • Hole 21-58 intersected new high-grade skarn zones above the Fernandez Zone resource envelope including 306.09 g/t Ag.Eq over 6.55 metres (150.42 - 156.97 m) and 257.67 g/t Ag.Eq over 16.34 m (269.50 – 285.84 m), as well as 111 g/t Ag.Eq over 191.57 m (483.13 - 674.70 m) within the Fernandez Zone, a step out of 102 m to the north-northwest of hole 12-48 and 80 m southwest of hole 12-49. The Fernandez Zone intersection is a 34% improvement in grade over the nearest drill hole 12-48.(2)
  • Hole 21-57 discovered a new shallow zone of epithermal mineralization including 892.25 g/t Ag.Eq over 10.0 m (73.0 - 83.0 m) and 115.33 g/t Ag.Eq over 5.54 m (87.16 - 92.70 m). Assays from an additional 782 samples from hole 21-57 are pending.
  • Hole 21-56A successfully extended mineralization in the Trovador Structural Zone (“Trovador SZ” or “TSZ”) 335 metres downdip intersecting 105.77 g/t Ag.Eq over 116.45 m (750.97 – 867.42 m). Total vertical extent of the Trovador SZ is now over 550 m and remains open. Fernandez Fringe Zone style endoskarn and exoskarn mineralization was intersected over a combined width of 256.5 m, extending the zone a minimum of 63 m to the southeast including 106.93 g/t Ag.Eq over 86.64 m (465.31 - 551.95 m) and 97.29 g/t Ag.Eq over 169.83 m (564.34 - 734.17 m).
  • Hole 21-54 intersected 286.02 g/t Ag.Eq over 18.43 m (370.47 – 388.90 m), within a broader skarn zone of 91.98 g/t Ag.Eq over 99.53 m (316.42 - 415.95 m), located approximately 190 metres above the Fernandez Zone resource envelope. Hole 21-54 confirmed the existence and the potential for several higher grade shoots, above the Fernandez Zone.
  • Hole 21-53 successfully expanded the Fernandez Zone up-dip vertically 40 m toward surface and 20 m to the south intersecting 104.64 g/t Ag.Eq over 50.17 m (434.66 m - 484.83 m). The Fernandez Zone remains open above hole 21-53.
