Golden Tag Enters Permitting Process to Quadruple Number of Drill Pads on San Diego Project

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is in the permitting process with the Mexican federal authority, Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales (“Semarnat”), to quadruple the number of allowable drill pads from 14 to 58 on the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango, Mexico (Figure 1).

A number of successes were achieved(1) during the recent 4500 metre (“m”) exploration campaign even though the drilling performed was limited to only 14 permitted drill pads: