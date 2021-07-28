Media Central Corporation Announces Formation of Advisory Board and Appoints Inaugural Member

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("Media Central" or the "Company"), a publicly held holding company of media assets that trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange, today announced the formation of its advisory board and appointed Mr. Jack Harding as the inaugural member. The group will be composed of distinguished industry leaders to offer innovative, unbiased perspectives and to scout the marketplace. They will provide guidance on existing and future strategies to serve as a catalyst in the company’s efforts to scale the business and drive value for both shareholders and clients.



Mr. Harding is currently the Managing Partner and Co-founder of Diner Agency (A Toronto based, marketing, PR and talent agency with representation across Canada). Throughout his career, he has worked with international brands, negotiated partnerships with North American retailers, managed multi-million-dollar media budgets and has developed national PR and ad campaigns for clients across diverse industries. Having successfully exited his first two businesses in his early twenties, Mr. Harding is a serial entrepreneur with the knowledge and expertise to grow and scale businesses across a wide array of sectors.

Mr. Harding serves as an advisor on several boards, including Executive Advisor for Integrated Rewards Inc. He is also the Marketing and Communications Chair and founding member of UHN’s United Impact Collective and helped form UHN’s United Impact Exchange. He has a passion for using his expertise and knowledge to make meaningful changes for organizations and companies. Mr. Harding has worked with and supported a number of meaningful charitable causes such as UHN Foundation, Blue Door, The Institute for Advancements in Mental Health and Heart and Stroke Foundation. His involvement with many of these organizations has resulted in meaningful growth and change.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jack to our advisory board. We are confident that his track record of leading the rebranding and restructuring of companies across multiple sectors will assist us in reaching our targets much faster,” said Manos Pavlakis, Chairman of the Board for Media Central Corporation. “We believe his years of experience and the network he has developed over that period will be a valuable asset as we continue to focus on increasing revenue streams and growth in order to elevate the company to where it truly belongs.”