Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Earnings

Second Quarter Highlighted by the Completed Acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares Along With Solid Organic Loan Growth and Record Levels of Non-Interest Income

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, Central and Eastern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis and Cincinnati metropolitan markets, today reported earnings for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the second quarter was $4.2 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, reflecting $18.1 million in merger expenses and $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense for the quarter. This compares to net income of $13.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020. The results for the second quarter of 2021 also included strong organic loan growth and record levels of non-interest income highlighted by wealth management and trust along with card income and treasury management fees.

       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 2Q21 1Q21 2Q20
Net interest income $ 41,584   $ 37,825   $ 33,528  
Provision for credit loss expense(6)   4,147     (1,475 )   7,025  
Non-interest income   15,788     13,844     12,622  
Non-interest expenses   48,177     24,973     23,409  
Income before income tax expense   5,048     28,171     15,716  
Income tax expense   864     5,461     2,348  
Net income $ 4,184   $ 22,710   $ 13,368  
Net income per share, diluted $ 0.17   $ 0.99   $ 0.59  
Net interest margin   3.36 %   3.39 %   3.27 %
Efficiency ratio(4)   83.86 %   48.29 %   50.67 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   8.57 %   8.97 %   9.39 %
Annualized return on average equity(7)   3.25 %   20.71 %   12.90 %
Annualized return on average assets(7)   0.32 %   1.96 %   1.25 %
       

“The highlight of the second quarter was completing the acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares,” said James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The merger added $1.3 billion in assets, $742 million in loans, and $1.0 billion in total deposits to our quarter end balances, and is already having an impact on our operating results, increasing the scale and reach of the Company and providing tremendous opportunity for future revenue growth. This strategic combination enhances our entry into the attractive Central and Eastern Kentucky markets, including the Lexington MSA, Kentucky’s second largest market. While costs associated with the merger impacted second quarter earnings, we believe that the majority of merger related expenses are behind us.”

“We are on track for our system conversion scheduled for August,” Hillebrand continued. “Although additional work remains to complete the full integration of the two companies and realize the expected operating synergies, we are exceptionally pleased with the progress we have made through the dedicated efforts of our employees and expect that, similar to our two prior acquisitions, the acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares will result in significant benefits to our expanding group of clients, communities, employees and shareholders.”

With the completion of the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition, at June 30, 2021, the Company had $6.1 billion in assets, $4.2 billion in net loans and $5.3 billion in total deposits. The combined enterprise, with 63 branch offices, has and will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint with significant growth opportunities.

Another key activity for the first half of 2021 related to the additional COVID-19 stimulus relief, which was signed into law in late 2020, and allowed for a second round of PPP funding through early May. “Consistent with the first round, our team of lenders rose to the challenge. Our participation in the second round of PPP once again stood out in our markets – driving PPP loan originations over $900 million in total. Our expertise and ultimate success in helping our customers not only allowed us to close over 2,100 loans with total originations in excess of $260 million for the second round, but also added new client relationships with strong future growth opportunities,” said Hillebrand.

“Due to further economic forecast improvements, updates to our modeling and continued solid performance of the loan portfolio during the current quarter, we recorded a net benefit of $2.7 million to provision for credit losses for legacy Stock Yards loan portfolio, excluding loans acquired from Kentucky Bancshares. This compares to $5.6 million in credit loss expense for loans in the second quarter a year ago. Additionally, in accordance with CECL, we added an additional $7.4 million in merger related credit loss expense associated with the non-Purchase Credit Deteriorated Kentucky Bancshares loans we acquired, bringing our total allowance for credit losses on loans to $59 million. We feel that we are well-positioned for future growth, having established credit loan loss reserves to total loans (excluding PPP loans), of 1.55%(2) at June 30, 2021,” said Hillebrand.

Additional key factors impacting the second quarter of 2021 results included:

  • Loan growth within the legacy Stock Yards portfolio, excluding loans acquired from Kentucky Bancshares and PPP loans, totaled $81 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $269 million, or 10%, compared to the second quarter a year ago.
  • Average legacy Stock Yards loan balance growth totaled $109 million compared to the first quarter of 2021 and $220 million compared to the second quarter a year ago.
  • Despite ongoing loan yield contraction, net interest income increased $8.1 million, or 24%, boosted by $6.9 million in PPP income, the aforementioned organic loan growth and a $1.5 million decline in funding costs.
  • Driven by a 20 basis point benefit from PPP loans, net interest margin (NIM) expanded nine basis points to 3.36% compared to the second quarter a year ago. Excluding the PPP benefit, NIM continued to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction accompanied with significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity.
  • Net provision for credit losses totaled $4.1 million in the second quarter of 2021 versus $7.0 million in the second quarter of 2020. Included in these totals, credit loss reserves for off-balance sheet credit exposures reflected a net reduction of $550,000 for the second quarter of 2021 compared to net build of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2020.
  • Non-interest income increased 25% over the second quarter of 2020, reflecting record debit/credit card income and record treasury management fees. Significant growth in assets under management and strong market performance served to elevate wealth management and trust services income to a record quarter. Deposit service charges increased 54% due largely to the impact of the pandemic to the prior period.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2021 Compared with Second Quarter 2020

Net interest income – the Company’s largest source of revenue – increased $8.1 million, or 24%, to $41.6 million, driven primarily by PPP loan fees and a significant decline in cost of funds.

  • Total interest income rose $6.6 million, or 18%, to $43.1 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income on loans resulting from strong PPP income, partly offset by continued yield contraction.
  • With regard to the first round of PPP lending, as of June 30, 2021 approximately 82% of total loan originations (in terms of dollars) had been forgiven by the SBA and another 10% have been submitted for forgiveness. With regard to fee income, approximately 95% of the $19.6 million in fee income received has been recognized life to date.
  • The second round of PPP expired on May 5, 2021. The Bank has received $12.3 million in fees that will be recognized over the earlier of 5 years or at loan forgiveness. As second round borrowers are not required to make payments for 16 months, it is probable that a significant portion of the borrowing base will seek forgiveness in early to mid-2022.
  • Interest expense declined 49%, to $1.5 million. Interest expense on deposits decreased $1.2 million, or 45%, as the cost of interest bearing deposits declined to 0.19% in the second quarter of 2021 from 0.42% in the second quarter a year ago. While average interest bearing deposit balances surged $555 million, or 22%, the Company significantly benefited from the strategic lowering of stated deposit rates in 2019 and early 2020 in tandem with the Federal Reserve’s short-term interest rate moves and the corresponding lowering of CD offering rates.
  • NIM increased nine basis points to 3.36% for the second quarter of 2021 from 3.27% for the second quarter a year ago. During the quarter, forgiveness within the PPP loan portfolio and related fee income recognition had a 20 basis point positive impact to NIM. NIM continues to be negatively impacted by loan yield contraction and significant ongoing excess balance sheet liquidity which represented an 18 basis point negative impact.

The Company recorded a net $4.1 million provision to credit loss expense during the second quarter of 2021, which included a $2.7 million benefit to provision for credit losses for legacy Stock Yards loans and a $7.4 million provision for credit losses for acquired loans. In addition, during the second quarter of 2021 the Company recorded a $550,000 net benefit to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors.

Non-interest income increased $3.2 million, or 25%, to $15.8 million.

  • Wealth management and trust income totaled a record $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2021, increasing $1.1 million, or 20%, over the second quarter a year ago. Record net new business growth, significant growth in assets under management and record market performance served to elevate asset-based fees and boost income.
  • Retail deposit service charges increased $433,000, or 54%, compared to the second quarter a year ago, a period severely impacted by the pandemic.
  • Debit/credit card income increased $1.2 million, or 59%, over the second quarter of 2020. Growth trends in both portfolios remain positive, as card income benefitted significantly from continued increases in economic activity with consumers and businesses increasing their spending activities.
  • Treasury management fees increased by $481,000, or 39%, driven by increased transaction volume, new product sales and customer base expansion. In addition, calling efforts to existing customers have led to significant increases in online services, reporting, ACH origination, remote deposit and fraud mitigation services.
  • Mortgage banking revenue was $1.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. Home purchase and refinance application volume remained steady throughout the quarter.

Non-interest expenses increased $24.8 million, to $48.2 million, with $20.4 million of the increase associated with the Kentucky Bancshares merger.

  • Compensation expense increased $3.9 million, or 33%, primarily due to the increase in full time equivalent employees. Full time equivalent employees increased from 620 at June 30, 2020 to 823 at June 30, 2021, as the Bank added 189 associates in connection with the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition, contributing $973,000 to the total compensation increase. Additional incentive compensation of $2.1 million was accrued in the second quarter of 2021 consistent with the Company’s operating performance.
  • Employee benefits increased $496,000, or 17%, primarily due to elevated 401(k) and payroll tax expenses associated with the above mentioned increase in full time equivalent employees.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses increased $207,000, or 10%, as 19 branches were added in the current quarter acquisition.
  • Technology and communication expense for the second quarter of 2021 increased $671,000, or 34%, consistent with expanded data storage and increased expenses related to the third quarter 2020 switch to a hosted core system. Additional technology expense of $307,000 was added related to the acquisition during the quarter, mostly attributable to the running of separate core banking systems until the third quarter conversion.
  • Card processing expense increased $373,000, or 62%, consistent with the income trend noted above.
  • Marketing and business development expense, which includes all costs associated with promoting the Bank, community investment, retaining customers and acquiring new business increased $357,000, or 77%, compared to the second quarter a year ago which included the peak of the pandemic.
  • Capital and deposit tax declined $698,000, or 57%, as the Company has transitioned to record Kentucky state income tax as a component of tax expense.
  • Merger expenses totaled $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Substantially all of the merger expenses related to the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition were recognized during the second quarter of 2021 and the Company expects remaining expenses will be minimal over the remainder of the year.
  • During the second quarter of 2021, the Company paid off $14 million of term FHLB advances prior to their maturity and incurred an early termination fee of $474,000.

Financial Condition – June 30, 2021 Compared with June 30, 2020

Total loans increased $742 million year over year, or 21%, to $4.2 billion. Excluding the PPP loan portfolio, total loans increased $995 million, or 35%, during the year, with $487 million of growth in the commercial real estate portfolio, $108 million of growth in the commercial and industrial portfolio and $297 million of growth in residential real estate loans. Credit line usage improved during the second quarter, while remaining well below pre-pandemic levels.

The Company acquired nearly $400 million in securities related to the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition and sold approximately $92 million during the second quarter contributing significantly to the $522 million of growth in the portfolio over the past twelve months.

Asset quality, which has trended within a narrow range over the past several years, has remained solid. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company recorded net loan charge-offs of $2.7 million, primarily related to one commercial real estate relationship that had been fully reserved for in 2020. This compared to net loan recoveries of $15,000 in the second quarter of 2020. Non-performing loans were $13.9 million, or 0.36%(2), of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding compared to $14.4 million, or 0.51%(2), of total loans (excluding PPP) outstanding at June 30, 2020.

Total deposits increased $1.5 billion, or 41%, from June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $539 million of the increase. Excluding deposits added from the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition, total deposits increased $512 million year over year, with non-interest bearing deposits representing $184 million of the increase. Both period end and average deposit balances ended at record levels at June 30, 2021. Federal programs such as the PPP and stimulus checks have boosted deposit balances.

At June 30, 2021, the Company remained “well capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions. Total equity to assets was 10.69% and the tangible common equity ratio was 8.57%(1) at June 30, 2021, compared to 9.69% and 9.39%(1), respectively, at June 30, 2020.

In June 2021, the Board of Directors continued the prior quarter dividend rate of $0.27 per common share. The Company will continue to evaluate dividend rate increases in relation to maintaining strong capital levels.

No shares were repurchased in the current year and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan which expires in May 2023.

Results of Operations – Second Quarter 2021 Compared with First Quarter 2021

Net interest income increased $3.8 million, or 10%, over the prior quarter to $41.6 million, led by the acquisition, organic loan growth, PPP fee recognition and the continued decline in cost of funds.

As previously discussed, the Company recorded $4.1 million in provision for credit loss expense during the second quarter of 2021 compared to a $1.2 million benefit to provision for credit loss expense for loans in the prior quarter. In addition, consistent with improvement in underlying CECL model factors, a net benefit was recorded to provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures of $550,000 and $275,000 in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively.

Non-interest income increased $1.9 million, or 14%, to $15.8 million. Record wealth management and trust service fees, debit/credit card income and treasury management fees more than offset a modest second quarter reduction in mortgage banking and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expenses increased $23.2 million, or 93%, to $48.2 million with $20.4 million of the increase associated with the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition. Merger expenses totaled $18.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $400,000 of merger expenses in the prior quarter.

Compensation expense increased $2.9 million, to $15.7 million compared with the first quarter of 2021, due to the addition of 189 full time equivalent employees in association with the acquisition and additional incentive compensation accrued during the current quarter.

Financial Condition June 30, 2021, Compared with March 31, 2021

Total assets increased $1.3 billion on a linked quarter basis to $6.1 billion, reflecting the acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares, as well as significant increases in organic loans and investment securities.

Total loans increased $571 million on a linked quarter basis to $4.2 billion at quarter end and the deployment of excess liquidity combined with the addition of the Kentucky Bancshares securities portfolio led to a $335 million increase in securities. Total line of credit usage increased to 39% as of June 30, 2021, from 37% at March 31, 2021 with commercial and industrial line usage increasing meaningfully, but still well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total deposits increased $1.1 billion, or 25%, on a linked quarter basis due in part to the acquisition of Kentucky Bancshares, but also as a result of organic growth in deposit balances with both existing and new customers. Federal programs such as the PPP, stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits have boosted deposit balances in 2021. Additionally, economic uncertainty surrounding the pandemic has resulted in a portion of the customer base maintaining generally higher deposit balances.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $6.1 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication, which are not statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, certain plans, expectations, goals, projections and benefits relating to the merger transaction between Stock Yards and Kentucky Bancshares, which are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “aim,” “can,” “conclude,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “foresee,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “possible,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “will likely,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, as well as similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management’s beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the management’s control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. In addition to factors disclosed in reports filed by Stock Yards with the SEC, risks and uncertainties for Stock Yards include but are not limited to: the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed merger will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; the risk that integration of Kentucky Bancshares’ operations with those of Stock Yards will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities due to the merger; the challenges of integrating and retaining key employees; the effect of the announcement of the merger on the combined company's respective customer and employee relationships and operating results; the possibility that the merger may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; dilution caused by Stock Yards’ issuance of additional shares of Stock Yards common stock in connection with the merger; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and the business, results of operations and financial condition of the combined company; and general competitive, economic, political and market conditions and fluctuations. All forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at that time. Except as required by law, Stock Yards assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date the forward-looking statements were made.

Please refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release                              
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)                              
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
          June 30,   June 30,
Income Statement Data         2021   2020   2021   2020
                               
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)         $ 41,661     $ 33,573     $ 79,535     $ 66,066  
Interest income:                              
Loans         $ 40,095     $ 34,099     $ 77,095     $ 67,848  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks         84     88     150     619  
Mortgage loans held for sale         58     125     122     186  
Securities         2,865     2,194     5,253     4,735  
Total interest income         43,102     36,506     82,620     73,388  
Interest expense:                              
Deposits         1,435     2,607     2,945     6,569  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other short-term borrowings         9     10     16     55  
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances         74     361     250     790  
Total interest expense         1,518     2,978     3,211     7,414  
Net interest income         41,584     33,528     79,409     65,974  
Provision for credit losses (6)         4,147     7,025     2,672     12,950  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses         37,437     26,503     76,737     53,024  
Non-interest income:                              
Wealth management and trust services         6,858     5,726     13,106     11,944  
Deposit service charges         1,233     800     2,177     2,083  
Debit and credit card income         3,284     2,063     5,557     4,043  
Treasury management fees         1,730     1,249     3,270     2,533  
Mortgage banking income         1,303     1,622     2,747     2,468  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees         545     391     1,009     857  
Bank owned life insurance         206     176     367     355  
Other         629     595     1,399     875  
Total non-interest income         15,788     12,622     29,632     25,158  
Non-interest expenses:                              
Compensation         15,680     11,763     28,507     23,996  
Employee benefits         3,367     2,871     6,628     6,038  
Net occupancy and equipment         2,244     2,037     4,289     3,868  
Technology and communication         2,670     1,999     5,016     4,062  
Debit and credit card processing         976     603     1,681     1,259  
Marketing and business development         822     465     1,346     1,025  
Postage, printing and supplies         460     442     869     883  
Legal and professional         666     628     1,128     1,251  
FDIC Insurance         349     330     754     459  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships         231     53     262     89  
Capital and deposit based taxes         527     1,225     985     2,255  
Merger expenses         18,100     -     18,500     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty         474     -     474     -  
Other         1,611     993     2,711     1,799  
Total non-interest expenses         48,177     23,409     73,150     46,984  
Income before income tax expense         5,048     15,716     33,219     31,198  
Income tax expense         864     2,348     6,325     4,598  
Net income         $ 4,184     $ 13,368     $ 26,894     $ 26,600  
                               
Net income per share - Basic         $ 0.17     $ 0.59     $ 1.14     $ 1.18  
Net income per share - Diluted         0.17     0.59     1.13     1.17  
Cash dividend declared per share         0.27     0.27     0.54     0.54  
                               
Weighted average shares - Basic         24,140     22,560     23,489     22,538  
Weighted average shares - Diluted         24,379     22,739     23,731     22,737  
                               
                  June 30,
Balance Sheet Data                     2021   2020
                               
Loans                     $ 4,206,392     $ 3,464,077  
Allowance for credit losses on loans                     59,424     47,708  
Total assets                     6,088,072     4,334,533  
Non-interest bearing deposits                     1,743,953     1,205,253  
Interest bearing deposits                     3,516,153     2,521,903  
FHLB advances                     10,000     61,432  
Stockholders' equity                     651,089     420,231  
Total shares outstanding                     26,588     22,667  
Book value per share (1)                     $ 24.49     $ 18.54  
Tangible common equity per share (1)                     19.16     17.89  
Market value per share                     50.89     40.20  
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)  
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release                              
                               
          Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
          June 30,   June 30,
Average Balance Sheet Data         2021   2020   2021   2020
                               
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks         $ 313,954     $ 285,617     $ 274,880     $ 227,090  
Mortgage loans held for sale         8,678     18,010     11,632     11,481  
Available for sale debt securities         793,696     412,368     727,801     429,525  
FHLB stock         11,924     11,284     11,285     11,284  
Loans         3,844,662     3,396,767     3,725,871     3,144,218  
Total interest earning assets         4,972,914     4,124,046     4,751,469     3,823,598  
Total assets         5,226,654     4,317,430     4,970,172     4,013,775  
Interest bearing deposits         3,055,360     2,500,315     2,936,334     2,408,545  
Total deposits         4,552,583     3,713,451     4,324,647     3,416,847  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and other short term borrowings         66,591     49,940     61,592     46,840  
FHLB advances         19,135     63,896     24,174     68,918  
Total interest bearing liabilities         3,141,086     2,614,151     3,022,100     2,524,303  
Total stockholders' equity         516,427     416,920     480,822     410,311  
                               
Performance Ratios                              
Annualized return on average assets (7)         0.32 %   1.25 %   1.09 %   1.33 %
Annualized return on average equity (7)         3.25 %   12.90 %   11.28 %   13.04 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent         3.36 %   3.27 %   3.38 %   3.47 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent         27.48 %   27.32 %   27.14 %   27.58 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)         83.86 %   50.67 %   67.01 %   51.50 %
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)                     10.69 %   9.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)                     8.57 %   9.39 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets                     9.67 %   10.22 %
Total risk-based capital                     12.80 %   13.50 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital                     11.79 %   12.39 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital                     11.79 %   12.39 %
Leverage                     10.26 %   9.50 %
                               
Loan Segmentation                              
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied                     $ 1,170,461     $ 815,464  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied                     604,120     472,457  
Commercial and industrial                     872,306     764,480  
Commercial and industrial - PPP                     377,021     630,082  
Residential real estate - owner occupied                     377,783     215,891  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied                     273,782     139,121  
Construction and land development                     281,149     255,447  
Home equity lines of credit                     142,468     103,672  
Consumer                     78,171     43,758  
Leases                     14,171     14,843  
Credit cards - commercial                     14,960     8,862  
Total loans and leases                     $ 4,206,392     $ 3,464,077  
                               
Asset Quality Data                              
Non-accrual loans                     $ 12,814     $ 14,262  
Troubled debt restructurings                     14     45  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing                     1,050     48  
Total non-performing loans                     13,878     14,355  
Other real estate owned                     648     493  
Total non-performing assets                     $ 14,526     $ 14,848  
Non-performing loans to total loans (2)                     0.33 %   0.41 %
Non-performing assets to total assets                     0.24 %   0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)                     1.41 %   1.38 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans                     1.59 %   1.52 %  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans                     428 %   332 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries         $ (2,743 )   $ 15     $ (2,749 )   $ (39 )
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)         -0.07   0.00 %   -0.07   0.00
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)               
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release                              
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Income Statement Data   6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20   9/30/20   6/30/20
                               
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (3)   $ 41,661     $ 37,874     $ 36,301     $ 33,768     $ 33,573  
Net interest income   $ 41,584     $ 37,825     $ 36,252     $ 33,695     $ 33,528  
Provision for credit losses (6)   4,147     (1,475 )   500     4,968     7,025  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   37,437     39,300     35,752     28,727     26,503  
Non-interest income:                              
Wealth management and trust services   6,858     6,248     5,805     5,657     5,726  
Deposit service charges   1,233     944     1,080     998     800  
Debit and credit card income   3,284     2,273     2,219     2,218     2,063  
Treasury management fees   1,730     1,540     1,506     1,368     1,249  
Mortgage banking income   1,303     1,444     1,708     1,979     1,622  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   545     464     487     431     391  
Bank owned life insurance   206     161     166     172     176  
Other   629     770     727     220     595  
Total non-interest income   15,788     13,844     13,698     13,043     12,622  
Non-interest expenses:                              
Compensation   15,680     12,827     14,072     13,300     11,763  
Employee benefits   3,367     3,261     2,173     2,853     2,871  
Net occupancy and equipment   2,244     2,045     2,137     2,177     2,037  
Technology and communication   2,670     2,346     2,347     2,323     1,999  
Debit and credit card processing   976     705     698     649     603  
Marketing and business development   822     524     835     523     465  
Postage, printing and supplies   460     409     423     472     442  
Legal and professional   666     462     597     544     628  
FDIC Insurance   349     405     323     435     330  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   231     31     2,955     52     53  
Capital and deposit based taxes   527     458     1,055     1,076     1,225  
Merger expenses   18,100     400     -     -     -  
Federal Home Loan Bank early termination penalty   474     -     -     -     -  
Other   1,611     1,100     1,414     1,242     993  
Total non-interest expenses   48,177     24,973     29,029     25,646     23,409  
Income before income tax expense   5,048     28,171     20,421     16,124     15,716  
Income tax expense   864     5,461     2,685     1,591     2,348  
Net income   $ 4,184     $ 22,710     $ 17,736     $ 14,533     $ 13,368  
                               
Net income per share - Basic   $ 0.17     $ 1.00     $ 0.79     $ 0.64     $ 0.59  
Net income per share - Diluted   0.17     0.99     0.78     0.64     0.59  
Cash dividend declared per share   0.27     0.27     0.27     0.27     0.27  
                               
Weighted average shares - Basic   24,140     22,622     22,593     22,582     22,560  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   24,379     22,865     22,794     22,802     22,739  
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Balance Sheet Data   6/30/21   3/31/21   12/31/20    9/30/20    6/30/20 
                               
Cash and due from banks   $ 58,477     $ 43,061     $ 43,179     $ 49,517     $ 46,362  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   481,716     289,920     274,766     241,486     178,032  
Mortgage loans held for sale   5,420     6,579     22,547     23,611     17,364  
Available for sale debt securities   1,006,908     672,167     586,978     429,184     485,249  
FHLB stock   14,475     10,228     11,284     11,284     11,284  
Loans   4,206,392     3,635,156     3,531,596     3,472,481     3,464,077  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   59,424     50,714     51,920     50,501     47,708  
Total assets   6,088,072     4,794,075     4,608,629     4,365,129     4,334,533  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,743,953     1,370,183     1,187,057     1,180,001     1,205,253  
Interest bearing deposits   3,516,153     2,829,779     2,801,577     2,574,517     2,521,903  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   63,942     51,681     47,979     40,430     42,722  
Federal funds purchased   10,947     8,642     11,464     9,179     8,401  
FHLB advances   10,000     24,180     31,639     56,536     61,432  
Stockholders' equity   651,089     443,232     440,701     428,598     420,231  
Total shares outstanding   26,588     22,781     22,692     22,692     22,667  
Book value per share (1)   $ 24.49     $ 19.46     $ 19.42     $ 18.89     $ 18.54  
Tangible common equity per share (1)   19.16     18.82     18.78     18.25     17.89  
Market value per share   50.89     51.06     40.48     34.04     40.20  
                               
Capital Ratios                              
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (1)   10.69 %   9.25 %   9.56 %   9.82 %   9.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)   8.57 %   8.97 %   9.28 %   9.52 %   9.39 %
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   9.88 %   9.44 %   9.61 %   9.85 %   9.66 %
Total risk-based capital   12.80 %   13.39 %   13.36 %   13.79 %   13.50 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.79 %   12.32 %   12.23 %   12.61 %   12.39 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.79 %   12.32 %   12.23 %   12.61 %   12.39 %
Leverage   10.26 %   9.46 %   9.57 %   9.70 %   9.50 %
                               
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                
Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release                              
                               
    Quarterly Comparison
Average Balance Sheet Data   6/30/21    3/31/21    12/31/20    9/30/20    6/30/20 
                               
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 313,954     $ 235,370     $ 271,277     $ 194,100     $ 285,617  
Mortgage loans held for sale   8,678     14,618     28,951     28,520     18,010  
Available for sale debt securities   793,696     661,175     510,677     442,089     412,368  
Loans   3,844,662     3,605,760     3,483,298     3,444,407     3,396,767  
Total interest earning assets   4,972,914     4,527,563     4,305,487     4,120,400     4,124,046  
Total assets   5,226,654     4,710,836     4,512,874     4,325,500     4,317,430  
Interest bearing deposits   3,055,360     2,815,986     2,689,103     2,521,838     2,500,315  
Total deposits   4,552,583     4,094,179     3,888,247     3,707,845     3,713,451  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   66,591     56,536     55,825     49,709     49,940  
FHLB advances   19,135     29,270     48,771     59,487     63,896  
Total interest bearing liabilities   3,141,086     2,901,792     2,793,699     2,631,034     2,614,151  
Total stockholders' equity   516,427     444,821     433,596     426,049     416,920  
                               
Performance Ratios                              
Annualized return on average assets (7)   0.32 %   1.96 %   1.56 %   1.34 %   1.25 %
Annualized return on average equity (7)   3.25 %   20.71 %   16.27 %   13.57 %   12.90 %
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.36 %   3.39 %   3.35 %   3.26 %   3.27 %
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   27.48 %   26.77 %   27.40 %   27.86 %   27.32 %
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (4)   83.86 %   48.29 %   58.06 %   54.79 %   50.67 %
                               
Loans Segmentation                              
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,170,461     $ 876,523     $ 833,470     $ 828,328     $ 815,464  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   604,120     527,316     508,672     492,825     472,457  
Commercial and industrial   872,306     769,773     802,422     731,850     764,480  
Commercial and industrial - PPP   377,021     612,885     550,186     642,056     630,082  
Residential real estate - owner occupied   377,783     262,516     239,191     211,984     215,891  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   273,782     136,380     140,930     143,149     139,121  
Construction and land development   281,149     281,815     291,764     257,875     255,447  
Home equity lines of credit   142,468     91,233     95,366     97,150     103,672  
Consumer   78,171     51,058     44,606     44,161     43,758  
Leases   14,171     14,115     14,786     13,981     14,843  
Credit cards - commercial   14,960     11,542     10,203     9,122     8,862  
Total loans and leases   $ 4,206,392     $ 3,635,156     $ 3,531,596     $ 3,472,481     $ 3,464,077  
                               
Asset Quality Data                              
Non-accrual loans   $ 12,814     $ 12,913     $ 12,514     $ 12,358     $ 14,262  
Troubled debt restructurings   14     15     16     18     45  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   1,050     1,377     649     1,152     48  
Total non-performing loans   13,878     14,305     13,179     13,528     14,355  
Other real estate owned   648     281     281     612     493  
Total non-performing assets   $ 14,526     $ 14,586     $ 13,460     $ 14,140     $ 14,848  
Non-performing loans to total loans (2)   0.33 %   0.39 %   0.37 %   0.39 %   0.41 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.24 %   0.30 %   0.29 %   0.32 %   0.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (2)   1.41 %   1.40 %   1.47 %   1.45 %   1.38 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.55 %   1.41 %   1.49 %   1.47 %   1.40 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   428 %   355 %   394 %   373 %   332 %
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (2,743 )   $ (6 )   $ 19     $ (1,625 )   $ 15  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (5)   -0.07   0.00   0.00 %   -0.05%     0.00 %
                               
Other Information                              
Total assets under management (in millions)   $ 4,440     $ 3,989     $ 3,852     $ 3,414     $ 3,204  
Full-time equivalent employees   823     638     641     626     620  
                               
(1) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:
    Quarterly Comparison
(In thousands, except per share data)   6/30/21    3/31/21    12/31/20    9/30/20    6/30/20 
                               
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 651,089     $ 443,232     $ 440,701     $ 428,598     $ 420,231  
Less: Goodwill   (136,529 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (5,162 )   (1,885 )   (1,962 )   (2,042 )   (2,122 )
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 509,398     $ 428,834     $ 426,226     $ 414,043     $ 405,596  
                               
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 6,088,072     $ 4,794,075     $ 4,608,629     $ 4,365,129     $ 4,334,533  
Less: Goodwill   (136,529 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )   (12,513 )
Less: Core deposit intangible   (5,162 )   (1,885 )   (1,962 )   (2,042 )   (2,122 )
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 5,946,381     $ 4,779,677     $ 4,594,154     $ 4,350,574     $ 4,319,898  
                               
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   10.69 %   9.25 %   9.56 %   9.82 %   9.69 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   8.57 %   8.97 %   9.28 %   9.52 %   9.39 %
                               
Total shares outstanding (e)   26,588     22,781     22,692     22,692     22,667  
                               
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 24.49     $ 19.46     $ 19.42     $ 18.89     $ 18.54  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   19.16     18.82     18.78     18.25     17.89  
                               
(2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total non-PPP loans represents the allowance for credit losses on loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Non-performing loans to total non-PPP loans represents non-performing loans, divided by total loans less PPP loans. Bancorp believes these non-GAAP disclosures are important because they provide a comparable ratio after eliminating the PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. SBA and have not been allocated for within the allowance for credit losses on loans and are not at risk of non-performance.
    Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20  
                               
Total Loans - GAAP (a)   $ 4,206,392     $ 3,635,156     $ 3,531,596     $ 3,472,481     $ 3,464,077  
Less: PPP loans   (377,021 )   (612,885 )   (550,186 )   (642,056 )   (630,082 )
Total non-PPP Loans - Non-GAAP (b)   3,829,371     3,022,271     2,981,410     2,830,425     2,833,995  
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans (c)   $ 59,424     $ 50,714     $ 51,920     $ 50,501     $ 47,708  
Non-performing loans (d)   13,878     14,305     13,179     13,528     14,355  
                               
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - GAAP (c/a)   1.41 %   1.40 %   1.47 %   1.45 %   1.38 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (c/b)   1.55 %   1.68 %   1.74 %   1.78 %   1.68 %
                               
Non-performing loans to total loans - GAAP (d/a)   0.33 %   0.39 %   0.37 %   0.39 %   0.41 %
Non-performing loans to total loans - Non-GAAP (d/b)   0.36 %   0.47 %   0.44 %   0.48 %   0.51 %
                               
(3) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income.
                               
(4) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income. The ratio excludes net gains (losses) on sales, calls, and impairment of investment securities, if applicable. In addition to the efficiency ratio presented, Bancorp considers an adjusted efficiency ratio to be important because it provides a comparable ratio after eliminating the fluctuation in non-interest expenses related to amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships and non-recurring merger expenses. 
    Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/21     3/31/21     12/31/20     9/30/20     6/30/20  
                               
Total non-interest expenses - GAAP (a)   $ 48,177     $ 24,973     $ 29,029     $ 25,646     $ 23,409  
Less: Non-recurring merger expenses   (18,100 )   (400 )   -     -     -  
Less: Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   (231 )   (31 )   (2,955 )   (52 )   (53 )
Total non-interest expenses - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 29,846     $ 24,542     $ 26,074     $ 25,594     $ 23,356  
                               
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 41,661     $ 37,874     $ 36,301     $ 33,768     $ 33,573  
Total non-interest income   15,788     13,844     13,698     13,043     12,622  
Less: Gain/loss on sale of securities   -     -     -     -     -  
Total revenue - GAAP (b)   $ 57,449     $ 51,718     $ 49,999     $ 46,811     $ 46,195  
                               
Efficiency ratio - GAAP (a/b)   83.86 %   48.29 %   58.06 %   54.79 %   50.67 %
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (c/b)   51.95 %   47.45 %   52.15 %   54.68 %   50.56 %
                               
(5) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.
                               
(6) - Effective for the three month period ended March 31, 2020, the Company has reclassified credit loss expense for off-balance sheet exposures from non-interest expense to provision for credit losses and combined this with the provision for losses on loans on the face of the income statement.
    Quarterly Comparison
(in thousands)   6/30/21    3/31/21    12/31/20    9/30/20    6/30/20 
                               
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 4,697     $ (1,200 )   $ 1,400     $ 4,418     $ 5,550  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   (550 )   (275 )   (900 )   550     1,475  
Total provision for credit losses   4,147     (1,475 )   500     4,968     7,025  
                               
(7) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity. As a result of the substantial impact that non-recurring items related to the Kentucky Bancshares acquisition had on results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, Bancorp considers adjusted return on average assets and return on average equity ratios important as they reflect performance after removing certain merger expenses and purchase accounting adjustments. 
    Quarterly Comparison
(Dollars in thousands)   6/30/21    3/31/21    12/31/20    9/30/20    6/30/20 
                               
Net income, as reported (a)   $ 4,184     $ 22,710     $ 17,736     $ 14,533     $ 13,368  
Add: Non-recurring merger expenses   18,100     400     -     -     -  
Add: Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans   7,397     -     -     -     -  
Less: Tax effect of adjustments to net income   (5,354 )   (84 )   -     -     -  
Total net income - Non-GAAP (b)   $ 24,327     $ 23,026     $ 17,736     $ 14,533     $ 13,368  
                               
Total average assets (c)   $ 5,226,654     $ 4,710,836     $ 4,512,874     $ 4,325,500     $ 4,317,430  
                               
Total average equity (d )   516,427     444,821     433,596     426,049     416,920  
                               
Return on average assets - GAAP (a/c)   0.32 %   1.96 %   1.56 %   1.34 %   1.25 %
Return on average assets - Non-GAAP (b/c)   1.87 %   1.98 %   1.56 %   1.34 %   1.25 %
                               
Return on average equity - GAAP (a/d)   3.25 %   20.71 %   16.27 %   13.57 %   12.90 %
Return on average equity - Non-GAAP (b/d)   18.89 %   20.71 %   16.27 %   13.57 %   12.90 %


Contact:
T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890





