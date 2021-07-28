Otonomy to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (Nasdaq: OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 and provide a corporate update at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on August 4, 2021.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 305-6769 for domestic callers and (678) 562-4239 for international callers with conference ID code number: 8157418. A live webcast and archive of the call will be available online from the investor relations section of the company website at www.otonomy.com.