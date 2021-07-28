German Federal Ministry of Transport announces funding of 6.6 billion euro for change to electromobility - With a production capacity of 8,000 vehicles Quantron AG offers broad portfolio of electrified commercial vehicles (FOTO)

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

· The German Federal Ministry of Transport has announced a subsidy for thechange to electric mobility with up to 80% of the additional expenditurecompared to diesel vehicles· Quantron AG has a comprehensive service network of 700 partners in Europe.In view of the ambitious climate targets, a comprehensive transformation offreight transport is unavoidable to reduce emissions. To support companies onthis path, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure hasannounced that it will promote the change to commercial vehicles withalternative drive systems. Specifically, this involves up to 80% of theadditional investment costs compared to diesel vehicles. As a full-rangesupplier of climate-friendly commercial vehicles from 3.49 to 44 tons, QuantronAG is the ideal contact for new e-vehicles and for the electrification ofexisting vehicles.Quantron AG is well prepared: The company draws on decades of experience in thecommercial vehicle industry and has a total capacity of 8,000 vehicles. Itoffers a wide range of electric vehicles such as vans, trucks and waste disposalvehicles. Its comprehensive range includes, for example, the electrifiedQUANTRON QMM 12-130 based on a MAN chassis from EUR1,100*/month and the QUANTRONQHB 44-200 with electric drive based on the Mercedes-Benz Actros fromEUR1,770*/month. In the e-transporter segment, there is, among others, theQUANTRON QLI 4-75 based on the Iveco Daily 40 C from EUR649*/month and theQUANTRON QLI 7-115 based on the Iveco Daily 70 C from EUR749*/month. Thecommercial vehicles from the e-mobility specialist have already been operatingsuccessfully for months.Promoting the change from diesel to commercial vehicles with environmentallyfriendly and quiet electric drives is an important measure for decarbonizingfreight transport. A total of approximately 6.6 billion euros will be madeavailable for this purpose. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and DigitalInfrastructure has announced that the funding program will cover both thepurchase of new zero-emission commercial vehicles in classes N1, N2 and N3 andconversions to alternative drives in classes N2 and N3, at a rate of 80% of theadditional costs compared with conventional diesel vehicles. Support is also