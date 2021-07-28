German Federal Ministry of Transport announces funding of 6.6 billion euro for change to electromobility - With a production capacity of 8,000 vehicles Quantron AG offers broad portfolio of electrified commercial vehicles (FOTO)
Augsburg, Germany (ots) - · Quantron AG offers both new electric vehicles and
conversions of used and existing vehicles at attractive conditions
· The range of products offered by the e-mobility specialist includes vans,
trucks and waste disposal vehicles from numerous makes such as Mercedes-Benz,
IVECO, MAN and DAF
· The German Federal Ministry of Transport has announced a subsidy for the
change to electric mobility with up to 80% of the additional expenditure
compared to diesel vehicles
· Quantron AG has a comprehensive service network of 700 partners in Europe.
In view of the ambitious climate targets, a comprehensive transformation of
freight transport is unavoidable to reduce emissions. To support companies on
this path, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has
announced that it will promote the change to commercial vehicles with
alternative drive systems. Specifically, this involves up to 80% of the
additional investment costs compared to diesel vehicles. As a full-range
supplier of climate-friendly commercial vehicles from 3.49 to 44 tons, Quantron
AG is the ideal contact for new e-vehicles and for the electrification of
existing vehicles.
Quantron AG is well prepared: The company draws on decades of experience in the
commercial vehicle industry and has a total capacity of 8,000 vehicles. It
offers a wide range of electric vehicles such as vans, trucks and waste disposal
vehicles. Its comprehensive range includes, for example, the electrified
QUANTRON QMM 12-130 based on a MAN chassis from EUR1,100*/month and the QUANTRON
QHB 44-200 with electric drive based on the Mercedes-Benz Actros from
EUR1,770*/month. In the e-transporter segment, there is, among others, the
QUANTRON QLI 4-75 based on the Iveco Daily 40 C from EUR649*/month and the
QUANTRON QLI 7-115 based on the Iveco Daily 70 C from EUR749*/month. The
commercial vehicles from the e-mobility specialist have already been operating
successfully for months.
Promoting the change from diesel to commercial vehicles with environmentally
friendly and quiet electric drives is an important measure for decarbonizing
freight transport. A total of approximately 6.6 billion euros will be made
available for this purpose. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital
Infrastructure has announced that the funding program will cover both the
purchase of new zero-emission commercial vehicles in classes N1, N2 and N3 and
conversions to alternative drives in classes N2 and N3, at a rate of 80% of the
additional costs compared with conventional diesel vehicles. Support is also
