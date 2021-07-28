Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - New research released by Infosys Knowledge

Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher

chance of business growth



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help

businesses strengthen customer centricity and innovation. Key among them are the

product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering

approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure

by design. With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can

transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining

customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the

data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of

outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate

persona-based actionable insights.







2021: Drive Business Value Faster', 74 percent of C-suite and IT executives,

across US and Europe, invest their money in product management, underlining it

as a key business priority. DevSecOps emerged as a top area of investment among

CIOs to ensure faster business decisions through AI and ML-driven customer

insights. The research also revealed that companies who implemented seven Agile

levers i.e., customer insights to strengthen customer journeys, organizing teams

around the customer, collaboration across functional boundaries, instituting

self-organized teams, upskilling the workforce, using Agile workspaces and

collaboration platforms for remote working, reported a 63 percent higher chance

of growth, ahead of their peers.



With a lean based value stream approach, supplemented by customer experience

design and product management capabilities, Infosys helps clients re-imagine

their customer journeys and setup integrated product teams to drive accelerated

business outcomes. To this point, Infosys' Agile Radar study draws emphasis on

how product-centric value delivery levers such as 'customer insights to

strengthen customer journeys', 'focusing on products rather than functions', and

'MVP (minimal viable product) based funding' can augment business performance.



Infosys' integrated Agile & DevOps framework is designed to address agility

needs of enterprises, across all technology stacks and types of work. Infosys

DevSecOps Platform helps bake in security within the value stream.



Christian Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3



According to a recent Infosys Knowledge Institute study titled 'Agile Radar2021: Drive Business Value Faster', 74 percent of C-suite and IT executives,across US and Europe, invest their money in product management, underlining itas a key business priority. DevSecOps emerged as a top area of investment amongCIOs to ensure faster business decisions through AI and ML-driven customerinsights. The research also revealed that companies who implemented seven Agilelevers i.e., customer insights to strengthen customer journeys, organizing teamsaround the customer, collaboration across functional boundaries, institutingself-organized teams, upskilling the workforce, using Agile workspaces andcollaboration platforms for remote working, reported a 63 percent higher chanceof growth, ahead of their peers.With a lean based value stream approach, supplemented by customer experiencedesign and product management capabilities, Infosys helps clients re-imaginetheir customer journeys and setup integrated product teams to drive acceleratedbusiness outcomes. To this point, Infosys' Agile Radar study draws emphasis onhow product-centric value delivery levers such as 'customer insights tostrengthen customer journeys', 'focusing on products rather than functions', and'MVP (minimal viable product) based funding' can augment business performance.Infosys' integrated Agile & DevOps framework is designed to address agilityneeds of enterprises, across all technology stacks and types of work. InfosysDevSecOps Platform helps bake in security within the value stream.Christian Bayer , Head of ERP and Data & Analytics, Syngenta Group, said, "In our