Infosys Unveils Product-Centric Value Delivery Model Using Agile and DevOps to Strengthen Customer Centricity and Accelerate Business Outcomes
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - New research released by Infosys Knowledge
Institute identifies seven Agile levers that can deliver 63 percent higher
chance of business growth
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
unveiled a new set of Enterprise Agile DevOps capabilities that will help
businesses strengthen customer centricity and innovation. Key among them are the
product-centric value delivery model and the data-centric live engineering
approach that helps enterprises drive business value faster while being secure
by design. With the product-centric value delivery model, enterprises can
transform the way they develop and deliver products and services by reimagining
customer journeys, with agile product teams bringing these to life. Through the
data-centric live engineering approach enterprises can increase the speed of
outcomes by using the power of advanced analytics and AI to generate
persona-based actionable insights.
According to a recent Infosys Knowledge Institute study titled 'Agile Radar
2021: Drive Business Value Faster', 74 percent of C-suite and IT executives,
across US and Europe, invest their money in product management, underlining it
as a key business priority. DevSecOps emerged as a top area of investment among
CIOs to ensure faster business decisions through AI and ML-driven customer
insights. The research also revealed that companies who implemented seven Agile
levers i.e., customer insights to strengthen customer journeys, organizing teams
around the customer, collaboration across functional boundaries, instituting
self-organized teams, upskilling the workforce, using Agile workspaces and
collaboration platforms for remote working, reported a 63 percent higher chance
of growth, ahead of their peers.
With a lean based value stream approach, supplemented by customer experience
design and product management capabilities, Infosys helps clients re-imagine
their customer journeys and setup integrated product teams to drive accelerated
business outcomes. To this point, Infosys' Agile Radar study draws emphasis on
how product-centric value delivery levers such as 'customer insights to
strengthen customer journeys', 'focusing on products rather than functions', and
'MVP (minimal viable product) based funding' can augment business performance.
Infosys' integrated Agile & DevOps framework is designed to address agility
needs of enterprises, across all technology stacks and types of work. Infosys
DevSecOps Platform helps bake in security within the value stream.
Christian Bayer, Head of ERP and Data & Analytics, Syngenta Group, said, "In our
