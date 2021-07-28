checkAd

UroGen Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, prior to the open of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

Audio Webcast

The webcast will be made available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://investors.urogen.com. Following the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

Dial-In Information

Live (U.S. / Canada): (855) 765-5685
Live (International): (615) 247-5916
Confirmation number: 1539383

About UroGen Pharma Ltd.

UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGelTM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.

