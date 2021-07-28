checkAd

StepStone Group to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) today announced that Scott Hart, Co-CEO, and Mike McCabe, Head of Strategy, will present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 11:00 am ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the StepStone website at https://shareholders.stepstonegroup.com.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2021, StepStone oversaw approximately $427 billion of private markets allocations, including $86 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

Contacts

Shareholder Relations:
shareholders@stepstonegroup.com   
212-351-6106

Media:
Brian Ruby / Chris Gillick, ICR
StepStonePR@icrinc.com 
203-682-8268





