Tekcapital Plc ("Tekcapital", the “Company” or the “Group”) Investor Presentation at Skyline Signature Series

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on transforming university discoveries into valuable products to improve quality of life, announces that the Company will be holding a live Skyline Signature Series webinar to update investors on the business, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.. Tekcapital will be the sole company presenting.

The event will commence at 11am Eastern Time on Tuesday 3rd August 2021. Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available here:

Skyline Signature Series with Tekcapital plc Webinar Registration – Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cs1QQaUfRh-xwks7AFwXRg

About the Skyline Signature Series

SCCG’s Skyline Signature Series provides companies a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live webinars. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG, and each individual must register and be individually approved by SCCG so that presenting companies are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

About Tekcapital plc

Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, on social media, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Tekcapital may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this release, the Company’s plans, estimates, valuations, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including those associated with COVID-19, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No assurance is given that such forward looking statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Further, valuations of Company’s portfolio investments and net asset value can and will fluctuate over time due to a variety of factors and this could have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial performance. Tekcapital neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which may differ from those anticipated.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK; OTCQB: TEKCF) for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Tekcapital Plc Via Skyline Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D. Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Matthew Abenante/Scott Powell +1 646 893 5835