checkAd

Tekcapital Plc ("Tekcapital", the “Company” or the “Group”) Investor Presentation at Skyline Signature Series

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  14   |   |   

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on transforming university discoveries into valuable products to improve quality of life, announces that the Company will be holding a live Skyline Signature Series webinar to update investors on the business, hosted by Chief Executive Officer Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.. Tekcapital will be the sole company presenting.

The Skyline Signature Series provides public companies with a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live webinars.

The event will commence at 11am Eastern Time on Tuesday 3rd August 2021. Further details of the event, along with a registration form, are available here:

Skyline Signature Series with Tekcapital plc Webinar Registration – Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cs1QQaUfRh-xwks7AFwXRg

About the Skyline Signature Series

SCCG’s Skyline Signature Series provides companies a convenient and effective forum to communicate their story to a diverse audience of financial professionals through live webinars. Our financial community participants are carefully curated and qualified by SCCG, and each individual must register and be individually approved by SCCG so that presenting companies are ensured of a high quality, informed, and diverse audience of financial professionals.

About Tekcapital plc
Tekcapital creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives and provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies. Tekcapital is quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange (AIM: symbol TEK) and is headquartered in the UK. For more information, please visit www.tekcapital.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release is for informational purposes only. The information herein does not constitute investment advice nor an offer to invest and may contain statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Tekcapital that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, on social media, in material delivered to customers, stakeholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements may be based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Tekcapital’s management. Please note that these are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and factors, including, but not limited to those described in various disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Tekcapital may vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements express, as at the date of this release, the Company’s plans, estimates, valuations, forecasts, projections, opinions, expectations or beliefs as to future events, results or performance. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, including those associated with COVID-19, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. No assurance is given that such forward looking statements or views are correct or that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Further, valuations of Company’s portfolio investments and net asset value can and will fluctuate over time due to a variety of factors and this could have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial performance. Tekcapital neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which may differ from those anticipated.

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC will be compensated by Tekcapital plc (AIM: TEK; OTCQB: TEKCF) for providing investor relations services relating to the Company's securities. Please see the 17(b) Disclaimer and Disclosure Statement here: https://skylineccg.com/disclosures/

﻿ 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Tekcapital Plc Via Skyline
Clifford M. Gross, Ph.D.  
  
Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC
Matthew Abenante/Scott Powell +1 646 893 5835




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tekcapital Plc ("Tekcapital", the “Company” or the “Group”) Investor Presentation at Skyline Signature Series LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Tekcapital Plc (AIM: TEK, OTCQB: TEKCF), the UK intellectual property investment group focused on transforming university discoveries into valuable products to improve quality of life, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board