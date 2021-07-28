checkAd

C&A Selects Manhattan Active Warehouse Management to Modernize and Optimize its Supply Chain Operations

ATLANTA, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced that C&A, one of the world’s leading fashion retailers, has chosen to implement Manhattan Active Warehouse Management across its five Brazilian distribution centers by 2022. This rollout started at C&A’s ecommerce fulfillment center in São Paulo, which went live this year, and will initially help the retailer manage its rapidly growing online business.

C&A is a leading fashion retail brand with locations across 21 countries. For generations, the retailer has excelled in offering affordable clothing in the latest styles and fashion. It opened its Brazilian operations in 1976 and is now serving millions of customers a week across more than 300 stores. After experiencing a 300% growth in its ecommerce business in 2020, C&A needed a solution that would keep up with this demand shift and streamline its distribution processes while continuing to provide customers with the best possible shopping experience across all of its channels.

Manhattan Active Warehouse Management is the world’s first cloud-native enterprise-class warehouse management system capable of unifying every aspect of distribution, and never needs upgrading. Crafted entirely from microservices, this solution ushers in a new level of supply chain speed, adaptability and ease of use.

“We needed a solution that would support C&A today while also preparing us for the uncertainties of tomorrow. Manhattan Active WM is the platform of the future and exactly what we wanted to bring to our customers,” said Alan Yarschel, director of supply chain at C&A. “This market-leading solution will provide our customers with a great shopping experience, improved inventory availability and faster shipping times – among many other benefits.”

“As the leader in warehouse management technology, Manhattan looks forward to helping C&A provide its customers with a world-class shopping experience,” said Bob Howell, senior vice president, Americas, at Manhattan Associates. “Manhattan Active Warehouse Management will undoubtedly streamline C&A’s supply chain and help them continue rapid and strong growth.”

ABOUT C&A
With over 2,000 stores in 21 countries and more than 60,000 employees, C&A is one of the world’s leading fashion retailers. Every day, C&A welcomes more than four million visitors to its stores in Brazil, Europe, China and Mexico, offering quality fashion for the whole family at affordable prices. For further information, please visit C&A’s website: www.c-a.com.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES
Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

