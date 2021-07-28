checkAd

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that its President and CEO, Glenn Mattes, will be available for one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00pm EST.

BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference – August 9-10, 2021

If you are interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting, please contact your BTIG conference representative.

Live Link:
To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

Company Contacts:

Kirk Coleman
Chief Financial Officer
TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
kcoleman@tffpharma.com
817-989-6358

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2577
cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
International Land Alliance Announces $2.0 Million Private Placement
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board