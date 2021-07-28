TFF Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that its President and CEO, Glenn Mattes, will be available for one-on-one meetings and will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2:00pm EST .

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. Early testing confirms that the TFF platform can significantly improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs, a class of drugs that comprises approximately one-third of the major pharmaceuticals worldwide, thereby improving their pharmacokinetics. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates: Voriconazole Inhalation Powder and Tac-Lac Inhalation Powder. The Company plans to add to this pipeline by collaborating with large pharmaceutical partners. The TFF Platform is protected by 42 patents issued or pending in the US and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

Company Contacts:

Kirk Coleman

Chief Financial Officer

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

kcoleman@tffpharma.com

817-989-6358

Investor Relations Contact:

Corey Davis, Ph.D.

LifeSci Advisors

212-915-2577

cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com