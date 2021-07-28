checkAd

GlobeX Data Launches 156 Digital Billboard "Sekur" Commercials in 6 NYC Subway Stations as Part of USA Launch Strategy

28.07.2021
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA: GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as part of its US mass marketing strategy to bring awareness to GlobeX Data's Sekur solution, it has just launched a 15 seconds commercial that has started airing July 26 2021 covering 6 New York City subway stations throughout 156 electronic display billboards.

The following NYC Subway stations and train lines are covered by the 156 electronic display billboards:

  • 4 Billboard panels at Wall Street, the 4,5 lines.
  • 18 Billboard panels at Fulton, the 4,5 lines.
  • 42 Billboard panels at 14 th Street-Union-Square, the N,Q,R,W lines.
  • 39 Billboard panels at 59 th Street, the 4,5,6 lines.
  • 45 Billboard panels at Colombus Circle-59 th Street, the A,B,C,D lines.
  • 8 Billboard panels at 72 nd Street-2 nd Avenue, the Q line.

The commercial contains the SEKUR logo, the Sekur website address and GlobeX Data's ticker symbol SWISF. Currently there are 2 panels per station and the ticker symbol of the Company is on a panel of its own with the SEKUR logo. The Commercial guides viewers to the Sekur website, which describes Sekur 's attributes as the leading Swiss hosted Privacy and Security communications application, such as military grade encrypted email and secure messaging, the independent non-Big Tech platform Sekur uses and the fact that Sekur does not data mine users' data, and Sekur 's unique proprietary feature called Chats-by-invites, letting a Sekur user message a non-Sekur user, without the recipient having to download Sekur .

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: 'We are thrilled and honored to have our brand Sekur displayed in over 150 electronic billboards in a city which is known by many as the center of finance, business, fashion and power in the world. This is a milestone for the Company, for all the shareholders who supported us and continue supporting us, and for all the people who worked so hard throughout the years to come to this milestone. We thank our subscribers, and our investors, who are supporting us throughout the US national roll out as we continue to deliver the best in data privacy and security to all Americans. Privacy and Security has become a very hot topic and a big problematic as consumers and businesses' data are being mined constantly, violating people's privacy and security and risking the theft of intellectual property of businesses in the USA. We look forward to introduce Sekur , and its many unique benefits, such as Swiss hosted data privacy and security, and the right for consumers and businesses not to have their data mined by third party service providers. As we are not connected, and never have been connected, to AWS, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud platforms, commonly referred to as "Big Tech", we can offer a truly independent, private and secure means of communications through secure messaging, secure voice record transfer and secure email and secure video conferencing, through our proprietary technology and our secure servers based in Switzerland. As we move forward, and our brand becomes synonymous with data privacy over the coming months and years, we look forward to offer true data privacy and no data mining to all Americans."

