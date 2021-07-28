Rising Concern over Global Warming and Climate Change Expected to Propel the Growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by 2028 - Exclusive Report [169 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled " Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-based Battery, Nickel-based Battery, and Others), Application (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

- Global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market by 2028.

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is predicted to garner $13,299.6 million in the 2020–2028 timeframe, growing from $1,217.1 million in 2020 at a healthy CAGR of 37.1%.

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific regional market recorded a revenue of $598.8 million in 2020, and is further predicted to register a revenue of $6,729.6 million at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand and production of electric vehicles in the Asian countries such as Vietnam, Australia, India, and Japan are fueling the growth of the market in the region during the analysis period.

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on chemistry, application, and regional outlook.

Based on the chemistry segment, the lithium-based sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The sub-segment generated $541.0 million in 2020 and further expected to raise the highest revenue of $6,099.8 million by the end of 2028. Lithium batteries are known for their high energy efficiency, high-temperature performance, high power-to-weight ratio, and low self-discharge. These are the factors enhancing the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Based on the application segment, the electric cars sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. The sub-segment accounted for $470.7 million in 2020 and further expected to generate a revenue of $5,485.1 million at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period. Compared to petrol and diesel cars, electric cars produce zero carbon emissions which make them friendlier to the environment. This is the factor enhancing the growth of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Dynamics of the Market