checkAd

Rising Concern over Global Warming and Climate Change Expected to Propel the Growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by 2028 - Exclusive Report [169 pages] by Research Dive

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

- Global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market by 2028.

NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Dive has published a report titled "Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by Chemistry (Lead-acid Battery, Lithium-based Battery, Nickel-based Battery, and Others), Application (Electric Cars, Electric Buses, Energy Storage Systems, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028".

Research_Dive_Logo

The Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market is predicted to garner $13,299.6 million in the 2020–2028 timeframe, growing from $1,217.1 million in 2020 at a healthy CAGR of 37.1%.

Request to Download Sample Report of Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market Regional Outlook

The Asia-Pacific regional market recorded a revenue of $598.8 million in 2020, and is further predicted to register a revenue of $6,729.6 million at a CAGR of 37.8% during the forecast period. The rising demand and production of electric vehicles in the Asian countries such as Vietnam, Australia, India, and Japan are fueling the growth of the market in the region during the analysis period.

Get 10% OFF on APAC Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market

Key Segments of the Market

The report has divided the market into different segments based on chemistry, application, and regional outlook.

  • Based on the chemistry segment, the lithium-based sub-segment is expected to be the most lucrative. The sub-segment generated $541.0 million in 2020 and further expected to raise the highest revenue of $6,099.8 million by the end of 2028. Lithium batteries are known for their high energy efficiency, high-temperature performance, high power-to-weight ratio, and low self-discharge. These are the factors enhancing the growth of the market during the forecast period.
  • Based on the application segment, the electric cars sub-segment is expected to be the most profitable. The sub-segment accounted for $470.7 million in 2020 and further expected to generate a revenue of $5,485.1 million at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period. Compared to petrol and diesel cars, electric cars produce zero carbon emissions which make them friendlier to the environment. This is the factor enhancing the growth of the global electric vehicle battery recycling market.

Dynamics of the Market

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rising Concern over Global Warming and Climate Change Expected to Propel the Growth of the Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market by 2028 - Exclusive Report [169 pages] by Research Dive - Global electric vehicle battery recycling market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the market by 2028. NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Research Dive has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
At 3.99% CAGR, Medical Imaging Market Size is Expected to reach USD 35.78 Billion in 2027 Says ...
Fireblocks Solidifies Unicorn Status with $310 Million Series D at $2 Billion Valuation
Landis+Gyr Wins Tender Award by Belgian Fluvius to Supply Smart Meters and Related Services
IBM Report: Cost of a Data Breach Hits Record High During Pandemic
Global Madtech Company Smartmedia Technologies Expands Its Presence With Two New European Offices
The First Group of Women Graduates from the Guerlain X UNESCO "Women for Bees" Programme Joined by ...
Next Frontier Brands Expands Leadership Roster, Appoints Retail Industry Veteran Bill Wafford as ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Lilium Announces Capital Markets Day
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom