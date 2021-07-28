checkAd

Iveric Bio to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Following the announcement, the Iveric Bio management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (USA) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 7257034. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 1-877-344-7529 (USA Toll Free), passcode 10158843.

About Iveric Bio

Iveric Bio is a science-driven biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel treatment options for retinal diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company is currently developing both therapeutic product candidates for age-related retinal diseases and gene therapy product candidates for orphan inherited retinal diseases. For more information on the Company, please visit www.ivericbio.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about Iveric Bio’s future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Any forward-looking statements represent Iveric Bio’s views only as of the date of this press release. Iveric Bio anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. While Iveric Bio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Iveric Bio specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

