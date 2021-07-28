Iveric Bio to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Following the announcement, the Iveric Bio management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 1-888-317-6003 (USA) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 7257034. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 1-877-344-7529 (USA Toll Free), passcode 10158843.