Afinida Announces New East Coast Center Expanding Operations to 47 States

A subsidiary of Trucept Inc. (OTC Pink: TREP), Afinida, is one of the country’s fastest-growing full-service payroll solutions providers. The Company has expanded its physical presence to the Northeast to accommodate the ongoing growth of its payroll services division. Now operating in 47 states, Afinida’s professional services include turn-key payroll processing, cloud-based payroll software, direct deposit management, wage garnishments, W2 processing, and consulting services.

Julie Neill, Chief Operating Officer at Afinida, and a Trucept Board member states, “We are thrilled to be expanding our footprint on the East Coast. This will ensure our clients the highest level of service in all states, making us even more competitive. We have gained a reputation for outstanding customer service, and our new operating location will add even more value to our client relationships.”

The facility, located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. Suite 300, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, will house the East Coast Operations Center. Hours of operation are 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM EST.

Neill concludes, “This expansion will help cement our presence in the business-friendly northeast region, and it will give us a permanent home to our amazing employees in the area.”

Afinida’s parent company, Trucept, offers professional services that help businesses navigate growth. The Company’s professional services now encompass the following:

  • Marketing, technology, and Accessibility Act compliance services
  • Insurance offerings and third-party administrator (TPA) services
  • Payroll
  • Human resources and management
  • Employee benefits administration
  • Accounting support
  • Safety and risk management

For additional information, visit www.afinida.com

About Trucept Inc.

True solutions, today and tomorrow: Trucept Inc. helps organizations focus on growing their business. With a dedicated suite of powerful tools and services designed to put business owners in charge of running their businesses and increasing efficiency, Trucept tackles a variety of important administrative needs and provides a host of value-added advantages. For more information, call 858-798-1620 or visit https://truceptservices.com/.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management’s current views, are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company’s success are more fully disclosed in the Company’s most recent public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K.




Disclaimer

