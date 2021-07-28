checkAd

Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

28.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) will announce third quarter fiscal 2021 financial results for the period ending July 31, 2021 after the close of the market on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

Date: Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT
Website: www.investor.keysight.com

The live webcast will be accessible via the Keysight investor relations website under “Upcoming Events” and selecting "Q3 2021 Keysight Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call” to participate. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Wertpapier


