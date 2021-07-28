checkAd

BigCommerce Unveils “Make it Big” Program Expansion Alongside Annual 2021 Conference

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced its fourth annual Make it Big conference, a free two-day virtual event for ecommerce professionals, retailers and entrepreneurs looking to build, innovate and grow their businesses. The conference, which will be held Tuesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 15, will provide attendees with first-hand proven success strategies and actionable advice for agile and innovative business growth to optimize the customer experience.

Following on the heels of its successful 2020 conference, BigCommerce is expanding the Make it Big umbrella with the introduction of a revamped Make it Big customer awards program and Make it Big podcast series, transforming BigCommerce’s flagship event to a year-round multichannel thought leadership program. This expansion comes after a year of accelerated ecommerce growth, with online sales hitting an all-time high1. Combined with plans to increase investment in omnichannel selling across ads, social media and marketplaces2, the Make it Big conference and podcast offer additional resources to merchants who are increasingly prioritizing digital sales channels.

“At BigCommerce, we strive every day to equip our merchants with the solutions they need in order to be successful, from insights on the latest markets and channels to digital innovation and ecommerce trends,” said Lisa Eggerton, chief marketing officer at BigCommerce. “Expanding our Make it Big program beyond our successful conference into additional formats establishes new and exciting avenues for our community of customers and partners to exceed customer expectations and keep their fingers on the pulse of the industry.”

Make it Big Conference

Beginning with a keynote address delivered by renowned entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban, Make it Big 2021 will feature 12 expert-led sessions available for streaming on-demand. Additional speakers include digital content pioneer and bestselling author Ann Handley, SEO expert Neil Patel as well as speakers from Walmart, Mastercard, LARQ and more. This year’s sponsors include Google, Walmart, TikTok and Fast.

Make it Big 2021 registrants can instantly unlock exclusive access to the daily lineup of virtual sessions to stream on-demand at 9 a.m. EST each morning. Registration is free and will remain open throughout the conference at BigCommerce.com/Make-It-Big. Attendees can join BigCommerce’s conversation for Make it Big 2021 on social media with the hashtag #MakeItBigConf.

