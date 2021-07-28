Amphenol Reports Second Quarter 2021 Record Results

“During the second quarter, Amphenol continued to deploy its financial strength in a variety of ways to increase shareholder value. To that end, the Company purchased 2.5 million shares of its common stock for $167 million. The Company also paid dividends of $87 million, resulting in total capital returned to shareholders during the second quarter of $254 million.”

“We are pleased to have closed the second quarter with sales and Adjusted Diluted EPS exceeding the high end of our guidance,” said Amphenol President and Chief Executive Officer, R. Adam Norwitt. “Sales increased by a strong 34% in the quarter, with growth driven in particular by the automotive, industrial, military and broadband markets as well as contributions from the Company’s acquisition program.”

“We remain focused on expanding our growth opportunities through a deep commitment to developing enabling technologies for customers across our served markets, an ongoing strategy of market and geographic diversification and an active and successful acquisition program. To that end, we are excited to have closed on the acquisition of Unlimited Services of Wisconsin, Inc. at the end of April. Based in Oconto, Wisconsin and with annual sales of approximately $50 million, Unlimited Services is a manufacturer of cable assemblies for industrial applications with a particular focus on heavy vehicles. The acquisition further strengthens our capabilities and enhances our product offerings in the industrial market, while adding a talented management team to the Amphenol family.”

Third Quarter 2021 Outlook

Given the current dynamic market environment and assuming no new material disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic as well as constant exchange rates, for the third quarter 2021, Amphenol expects sales from continuing operations to be in the range of $2.640 billion to $2.700 billion, representing 14% to 16% growth over the third quarter of 2020, and Adjusted Diluted EPS2 from continuing operations in the range of $0.60 to $0.62, representing 9% to 13% growth over the third quarter of 2020.

“Despite the ongoing challenges and uncertainties that continue to arise from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are encouraged by the platform of strength that has been created by the Company’s performance,” Mr. Norwitt continued. “The revolution in electronics is accelerating, thereby creating exciting and dynamic long-term growth opportunities for Amphenol across each of our diversified end markets. We believe these opportunities will enable a further, long-term increase in the demand for our ever expanding range of high-technology interconnect, sensor and antenna products. Our ongoing drive to leverage our competitive advantages and create sustained financial strength, as well as our initiatives to expand our product offerings, both organically and through our acquisition program, have created an excellent base for the Company’s future performance. I am confident in the ability of our outstanding entrepreneurial management team to dynamically adjust to changing market conditions, to capitalize on the wide array of growth opportunities that arise in all market cycles and to continue to generate sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and other stakeholders. Most importantly, I remain truly grateful to our team for their extraordinary efforts to protect the safety and health of our employees around the world throughout the ongoing pandemic, all while continuing to strongly support our customers and drive outstanding operating performance.”

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The financial statements included within this press release are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Adjusted Diluted EPS from continuing operations, Organic Sales Growth, and Free Cash Flow (collectively, "non-GAAP financial measures"), which are intended to supplement the reported GAAP results.

1 Data throughout this press release is on a continuing operations basis and excludes results associated with discontinued operations, unless otherwise noted.

2 All referenced non-GAAP financial measures are defined in the tables at the end of this press release.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (dollars and shares in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 2,653.9 $ 1,987.5 $ 5,031.0 $ 3,849.5 Cost of sales 1,810.7 1,383.7 3,460.3 2,685.9 Gross profit 843.2 603.8 1,570.7 1,163.6 Acquisition-related expenses 55.4 — 55.4 — Selling, general and administrative expenses 311.6 246.4 574.3 489.3 Operating income 476.2 357.4 941.0 674.3 Interest expense (29.1 ) (30.2 ) (57.7 ) (59.0 ) Other income (expense), net — 1.3 (0.4 ) 2.4 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 447.1 328.5 882.9 617.7 Provision for income taxes (1) (78.1 ) (68.0 ) (182.2 ) (114.0 ) Net income from continuing operations 369.0 260.5 700.7 503.7 Less: Net income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (1.8 ) (2.8 ) (4.0 ) (3.9 ) Net income from continuing operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation 367.2 257.7 696.7 499.8 Income from discontinued operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation, net of income taxes of ($0.3) 2.6 — 2.6 — Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation $ 369.8 $ 257.7 $ 699.3 $ 499.8 Net income per common share attributable to Amphenol Corporation — Basic: Continuing operations $ 0.61 $ 0.43 $ 1.17 $ 0.84 Discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation - Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.43 $ 1.17 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 597.4 593.3 597.9 594.1 Net income per common share attributable to Amphenol Corporation — Diluted: Continuing operations (2) $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 1.12 $ 0.82 Discontinued operations, net of income taxes — — — — Net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation - Diluted (2) $ 0.59 $ 0.42 $ 1.12 $ 0.82 Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted 623.8 608.0 623.9 610.5

___________________ Note: Per share amounts may not add due to rounding. Note 1 Provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $19.3 million ($0.03 per share) and $12.4 million ($0.02 per share), respectively. Provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation of $22.0 million ($0.04 per share) and $17.4 million ($0.03 per share), respectively. Provision for income taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 also includes a discrete tax benefit of $14.9 million ($0.02 per share) related to the settlement of uncertain tax positions in certain non-U.S. jurisdictions. Provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2020 also includes a discrete tax benefit of $19.9 million ($0.03 per share) related to the settlements of refund claims in a non-U.S. jurisdiction and the resulting adjustments to deferred taxes. Note 2 Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation discussed in Note 1. Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 also includes acquisition-related expenses of $55.4 million ($44.6 million after-tax, or $0.07 per share) comprised of transaction, severance, restructuring and certain non-cash costs related to the MTS acquisition. Net income per share for the three months ended June 30, 2021 also includes the discrete tax benefit discussed in Note 1. Net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 includes excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and the respective discrete tax benefits, all of which are discussed in Note 1. Net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021 also includes acquisition-related expenses discussed above. Excluding these effects and the impact of rounding, Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined and reconciled to its most comparable GAAP financial measure in this press release, was $0.61 and $0.40 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and $1.13 and $0.76 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,209.4 $ 1,702.0 Short-term investments 33.2 36.1 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,242.6 1,738.1 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $43.9 and $44.8, respectively 2,072.8 1,951.6 Inventories 1,771.4 1,462.2 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 372.0 338.9 Current assets held for sale 1,032.4 — Total current assets 6,491.2 5,490.8 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $1,836.0 and $1,738.6, respectively 1,169.3 1,054.6 Goodwill 5,891.7 5,032.1 Other intangible assets, net 620.8 397.5 Other long-term assets 386.1 352.3 $ 14,559.1 $ 12,327.3 LIABILITIES & EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,204.7 $ 1,120.7 Accrued salaries, wages and employee benefits 226.4 195.4 Accrued income taxes 94.7 112.6 Accrued dividends 86.6 86.8 Other accrued expenses 634.4 558.5 Current portion of long-term debt 526.1 230.3 Current liabilities held for sale 223.6 — Total current liabilities 2,996.5 2,304.3 Long-term debt, less current portion 4,710.2 3,636.2 Accrued pension and postretirement benefit obligations 227.1 228.6 Deferred income taxes 436.8 299.1 Other long-term liabilities 410.2 407.2 Equity: Common stock 0.6 0.6 Additional paid-in capital 2,198.9 2,068.1 Retained earnings 3,916.4 3,705.4 Treasury stock, at cost (100.1 ) (111.1 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (300.3 ) (278.1 ) Total shareholders’ equity attributable to Amphenol Corporation 5,715.5 5,384.9 Noncontrolling interests 62.8 67.0 Total equity 5,778.3 5,451.9 $ 14,559.1 $ 12,327.3

AMPHENOL CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash from operating activities: Net income from continuing operations $ 369.0 $ 260.5 $ 700.7 $ 503.7 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations: Depreciation and amortization 102.6 71.5 179.3 143.6 Stock-based compensation expense 20.0 16.6 39.0 32.0 Deferred income tax (benefit) provision (1.4 ) (8.3 ) 12.8 5.1 Net change in components of working capital (80.4 ) 27.0 (194.9 ) 70.8 Net change in other long-term assets and liabilities 1.2 0.8 (4.9 ) (2.8 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 411.0 368.1 732.0 752.4 Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (23.3 ) — (23.3 ) — Net cash provided by operating activities 387.7 368.1 708.7 752.4 Cash from investing activities: Capital expenditures (104.9 ) (67.5 ) (183.3 ) (128.3 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment 0.7 0.7 1.6 1.9 Purchases of short-term investments (36.0 ) (37.1 ) (82.2 ) (49.1 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 36.3 22.6 84.8 40.3 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (1,345.4 ) — (1,531.0 ) (16.5 ) Other (8.8 ) — (11.2 ) — Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (1,458.1 ) (81.3 ) (1,721.3 ) (151.7 ) Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations (3.4 ) — (3.4 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (1,461.5 ) (81.3 ) (1,724.7 ) (151.7 ) Cash from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of senior notes and other long-term debt 0.2 543.0 1.4 942.3 Repayments of senior notes and other long-term debt (386.3 ) (401.0 ) (387.1 ) (401.3 ) Borrowings under credit facilities — — — 1,567.4 Repayments under credit facilities — (1,353.1 ) — (1,568.1 ) Borrowings (repayments) under commercial paper programs, net 589.4 (134.8 ) 1,401.3 (385.2 ) Payment of costs related to debt financing — (4.8 ) — (8.7 ) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration — (75.0 ) — (75.0 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 82.2 122.5 103.3 152.5 Payment of deferred purchase price related to acquisitions (4.1 ) — (4.1 ) — Distributions to and purchases of noncontrolling interests (0.7 ) (1.6 ) (8.3 ) (9.7 ) Purchase of treasury stock (167.3 ) — (320.1 ) (257.2 ) Dividend payments (86.6 ) (74.0 ) (173.4 ) (148.4 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities from continuing operations 26.8 (1,378.8 ) 613.0 (191.4 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations 7.0 — 7.0 — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 33.8 (1,378.8 ) 620.0 (191.4 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9.3 8.0 (9.1 ) (12.2 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,030.7 ) (1,084.0 ) (405.1 ) 397.1 Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period 2,327.6 2,372.3 1,702.0 891.2 Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period $ 1,296.9 $ 1,288.3 $ 1,296.9 $ 1,288.3 Less: Cash and cash equivalents included in Current assets held for sale, end of period 87.5 — 87.5 — Cash and cash equivalents balance of continuing operations, end of period $ 1,209.4 $ 1,288.3 $ 1,209.4 $ 1,288.3 Cash paid for: Interest $ 22.9 $ 25.2 $ 51.0 $ 47.2 Income taxes, net 133.8 77.4 209.0 141.6

AMPHENOL CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) (dollars in millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales: Interconnect Products and Assemblies $ 2,541.3 $ 1,898.5 $ 4,821.4 $ 3,677.5 Cable Products and Solutions 112.6 89.0 209.6 172.0 Consolidated Net sales $ 2,653.9 $ 1,987.5 $ 5,031.0 $ 3,849.5 Operating income: Interconnect Products and Assemblies $ 559.7 $ 379.5 $ 1,049.0 $ 719.2 Cable Products and Solutions 6.9 8.4 15.4 14.8 Stock-based compensation expense (20.0 ) (16.6 ) (39.0 ) (32.0 ) Acquisition-related expenses (55.4 ) — (55.4 ) — Other operating expenses (15.0 ) (13.9 ) (29.0 ) (27.7 ) Consolidated Operating income $ 476.2 $ 357.4 $ 941.0 $ 674.3 Operating margin (%): Interconnect Products and Assemblies 22.0 % 20.0 % 21.8 % 19.6 % Cable Products and Solutions 6.1 % 9.4 % 7.4 % 8.6 % Stock-based compensation expense -0.8 % -0.8 % -0.8 % -0.8 % Acquisition-related expenses -2.1 % 0.0 % -1.1 % 0.0 % Other operating expenses -0.6 % -0.7 % -0.6 % -0.7 % Consolidated Operating margin (%) 17.9 % 18.0 % 18.7 % 17.5 %

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management utilizes the non-GAAP financial measures defined below as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company’s financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company’s Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Non-GAAP financial measures related to net sales exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and acquisitions. Non-GAAP financial measures related to operating income, operating margin, net income attributable to Amphenol Corporation, effective tax rate and diluted EPS exclude income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded from such non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, and certain discrete tax items including but not limited to (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. All non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures presented in the following tables are on a continuing operations basis only and exclude any results associated with discontinued operations. The following non-GAAP financial information is included for supplemental purposes only and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for or superior to the related U.S. GAAP financial measures. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. Such non-GAAP financial measures should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The following are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the periods presented:

NET SALES Percentage Growth (relative to same prior year period) Net sales Foreign Constant Organic growth in currency Currency Net Acquisition Net Sales U.S. Dollars (1) impact (2) Sales Growth (4) impact (3) Growth (4) Three Months Ended June 30: 2021 2020 (GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) Net sales: Interconnect Products and Assemblies $ 2,541.3 $ 1,898.5 34 % 4 % 30 % 8 % 22 % Cable Products and Solutions 112.6 89.0 27 % 3 % 24 % 9 % 15 % Consolidated $ 2,653.9 $ 1,987.5 34 % 4 % 30 % 8 % 22 % Six Months Ended June 30: Net sales: Interconnect Products and Assemblies $ 4,821.4 $ 3,677.5 31 % 4 % 27 % 5 % 22 % Cable Products and Solutions 209.6 172.0 22 % 1 % 21 % 5 % 16 % Consolidated $ 5,031.0 $ 3,849.5 31 % 4 % 27 % 5 % 22 %

___________________ (1) Net sales growth in U.S. dollars is calculated based on Net sales as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. While the term “net sales growth in U.S. dollars” is not considered a U.S. GAAP financial measure, for purposes of this table, we derive the reported (GAAP) measure based on GAAP results, which serves as the basis for the reconciliation to its comparable non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Foreign currency translation impact, a non-GAAP measure, represents the percentage impact on net sales resulting from foreign currency exchange rate changes in the current reporting period(s) compared to the same period(s) in the prior year. Such amount is calculated by subtracting current year net sales translated at average foreign currency exchange rates for the respective prior year period(s) from current year reported net sales, taken as a percentage of the respective prior period net sales. (3) Acquisition impact, a non-GAAP measure, represents the percentage impact on net sales resulting from acquisitions that have closed during the prior twelve months that have not been included in the Company's consolidated results for the full current period(s) and/or prior comparable period(s) presented. Such net sales related to these acquisitions do not reflect the underlying growth of the Company on a comparative basis. (4) The following are definitions of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in the table(s) above, which may be referred to within this press release. For purposes of this press release, the terms “constant currencies” and “organically” have the same meaning, respectively, as the following non-GAAP financial measures, respectively: Constant Currency Net Sales Growth is defined as the period-over-period percentage change in net sales growth, excluding the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s results are subject to volatility related to foreign currency translation fluctuations. As such, management evaluates the Company’s sales performance based on actual sales growth in U.S. dollars, as well as Organic Net Sales Growth (defined below) and Constant Currency Net Sales Growth, and believes that such information is useful to investors to assess the underlying sales trends. Organic Net Sales Growth is defined as the period-over-period percentage change in net sales growth resulting from operating volume and pricing changes, and excludes (i) the foreign currency translation impact, which is outside the control of the Company, and (ii) the acquisition impact, both as described above and which do not reflect the underlying growth of the Company on a comparative basis. Management evaluates the Company’s sales performance based on actual sales growth in U.S. dollars, as well as Constant Currency Net Sales Growth (defined above) and Organic Net Sales Growth, and believes that such information is useful to investors to assess the underlying sales trends.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (continued) (Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share data) OPERATING RESULTS Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net Income Net Income attributable to Effective attributable to Effective Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 476.2 17.9 % $ 367.2 17.5 % $ 0.59 $ 357.4 18.0 % $ 257.7 20.7 % $ 0.42 Acquisition-related expenses 55.4 2.1 44.6 (0.6 ) 0.07 — — — — — Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation — — (19.3 ) 4.3 (0.03 ) — — (12.4 ) 3.8 (0.02 ) Discrete tax item — — (14.9 ) 3.3 (0.02 ) — — — — — Adjusted (non-GAAP) (ii) (iii) $ 531.6 20.0 % $ 377.6 24.5 % $ 0.61 $ 357.4 18.0 % $ 245.3 24.5 % $ 0.40 Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Net Income Net Income attributable to Effective attributable to Effective Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Operating Operating Amphenol Tax Diluted Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Income Margin (i) Corporation Rate (i) EPS Reported (GAAP) $ 941.0 18.7 % $ 696.7 20.6 % $ 1.12 $ 674.3 17.5 % $ 499.8 18.5 % $ 0.82 Acquisition-related expenses 55.4 1.1 44.6 (0.3 ) 0.07 — — — — — Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation — — (22.0 ) 2.5 (0.04 ) — — (17.4 ) 2.8 (0.03 ) Discrete tax item — — (14.9 ) 1.7 (0.02 ) — — (19.9 ) 3.2 (0.03 ) Adjusted (non-GAAP) (ii) (iii) $ 996.4 19.8 % $ 704.4 24.5 % $ 1.13 $ 674.3 17.5 % $ 462.5 24.5 % $ 0.76

FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating Cash Flow (GAAP) $ 411.0 $ 368.1 $ 732.0 $ 752.4 Capital expenditures (GAAP) (104.9 ) (67.5 ) (183.3 ) (128.3 ) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (GAAP) 0.7 0.7 1.6 1.9 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) (iii) $ 306.8 $ 301.3 $ 550.3 $ 626.0

___________________ Note: All data in the tables above are on a continuing operations basis only and exclude results associated with discontinued operations. (i) While the terms “operating margin” and “effective tax rate” are not considered U.S. GAAP financial measures, for purposes of this table, we derive the reported (GAAP) measures based on GAAP results, which serve as the basis for the reconciliation to their comparable non-GAAP financial measure. (ii) All percentages and per share amounts in this table were calculated using actual, unrounded results; therefore, the sum of the components may not add due to rounding. (iii) The following are definitions of non-GAAP financial measures presented in the tables above, which may be referred to within this press release: Adjusted Operating Income is defined as Operating income (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), excluding income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Operating Margin is defined as Adjusted Operating Income (as defined above) expressed as a percentage of Net sales (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income). Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation is defined as Net income from continuing operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Effective Tax Rate is defined as Provision for income taxes (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income) expressed as a percentage of Income from continuing operations before income taxes (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income), excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), excluding income and expenses and their specific tax effects that are not directly related to the Company’s operating performance during the periods presented. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated as Adjusted Net Income from continuing operations attributable to Amphenol Corporation, as defined above, divided by the weighted average outstanding diluted shares (as reported in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income). Free Cash Flow is defined as (i) Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations (“Operating Cash Flow” - as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP) less (ii) capital expenditures (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), net of proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment (as reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP), all of which are derived from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is an important liquidity measure for the Company, as we believe it is useful for management and investors to assess our ability to generate cash, as well as to assess how much cash can be used to reinvest in the growth of the Company or to return to shareholders through either stock repurchases or dividends.

AMPHENOL CORPORATION

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - GUIDANCE

(Unaudited)

(dollars in millions, except per share data)

Management utilizes the non-GAAP financial measures defined earlier as part of its internal reviews for purposes of monitoring, evaluating and forecasting the Company’s financial performance, communicating operating results to the Company's Board of Directors and assessing related employee compensation measures. Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors in assessing the Company’s overall financial performance, trends and period-over-period comparative results. Adjusted Diluted EPS, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes income and expenses that are not directly related to the Company's operating performance during the periods presented. Items excluded from such non-GAAP financial measures in any period may consist of, without limitation, acquisition-related expenses, refinancing-related costs, and certain discrete tax items including but not limited to (i) the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation and (ii) the impact of significant changes in tax law. All non-GAAP financial measures and their most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures presented in this section are on a continuing operations basis only and exclude any results associated with discontinued operations. Adjusted Diluted EPS is not necessarily the same or comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, as such measures may be calculated differently or may exclude different items. Such non-GAAP financial measure should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company excludes the above items in its guidance for the upcoming quarter only to the extent that the Company reasonably expects to record such items in the forward-looking period presented and such amounts are estimable. As the Company has not yet identified any such items for the forward-looking period presented, there are currently no reconciling items for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Forward-looking guidance included in this press release and related to Net sales and/or Adjusted Diluted EPS reflects only the Company’s results on a continuing operations basis and does not include the results associated with the MTS Test & Simulation (“MTS T&S”) business which (i) we expect to divest upon the receipt of all required regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions and (ii) is reported as discontinued operations in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements since the date of the acquisition of MTS Systems Corporation on April 7, 2021.

