SkinTE Met Primary and Secondary Endpoints in Final Analysis from Diabetic Foot Ulcer Trial

PolarityTE, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTE) today announced final data from a multi-center randomized controlled trial evaluating treatment of Diabetic Foot Ulcers (DFU) with its investigational product SkinTE plus standard of care (SOC) vs SOC alone (NCT03881254). The trial met the primary endpoint of wound closure at 12 weeks and secondary endpoint of Percent Area Reduction (PAR) assessed at 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks. 100 participants were evaluated across 13 sites with 50 participants receiving SkinTE plus SOC and 50 receiving SOC alone. PolarityTE is pleased to announce today the final analysis of the full data set, which includes:

  • Primary Endpoint: 70% (35/50) of participants receiving SkinTE plus SOC had wound closure at 12 weeks versus 34% (17/50) of participants receiving SOC alone (p=0.00032)
  • Secondary Endpoint: Percent Area Reduction (PAR) assessed at 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 weeks was significantly greater for the SkinTE plus SOC treatment group vs SOC alone (p=0.009)
  • 90% (45/50) of SkinTE plus SOC treated participants received a single application of SkinTE
  • Treatment with SkinTE plus SOC increased the odds of wound closure by 5.37 times versus SOC (p=0.001)

Mean (SD) values for PAR at weeks 4, 6, 8, 10, and 12 by treatment group

Week

SkinTE

SOC

4

74.0 (27.63)

22.0 (149.92)

6

82.9 (26.35)

21.2 (160.60)

8

80.7 (35.16)

26.8 (147.42)

10

79.7 (54.07)

45.6 (114.18)

12

84.3 (39.46)

50.5 (92.24)

  • 148 Adverse Events (AEs) were allocated to 49 subjects. The SkinTE plus SOC treatment group had 66 AEs allocated to 21 subjects while the SOC treatment group had 82 AEs allocated to 28 subjects. There were 26 Serious Adverse Events (SAEs), 12 in the SkinTE plus SOC treatment group (7 subjects) and 14 in the SOC treatment group (9 subjects).
  • Wound size for the SkinTE plus SOC treatment group was 3.5 cm2 versus 3.2 cm2 for the SOC treatment group (p=0.46). A comparison by treatment group for wound-related variables showed that variables were well balanced between groups with the exception of sharp debridement count, which was marginally statistically significantly higher in the SOC group compared to the SkinTE group, due to shorter wound closure times in the SkinTE group.

While this DFU study will not be considered to be a registrational trial as part of a Biologic License Application (BLA), the Company incorporated data from the trial as part of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA, which was submitted on July 23, 2021.

Diskussion: PolarityTE Inc. - Regenerative Medizin und Tissue Engineering
