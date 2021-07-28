Evolv Technology Appoints Brian Norris Vice President of Investor Relations

“Brian brings a proven 20-year track record in leading finance-driven investor relations programs for highly disruptive, category-leading technology companies,” said Peter Faubert, CFO, Evolv Technology. “His deep understanding of the capital markets and investor relations as well as his broad financial and operating experience will bring great value to Evolv and enhance our ability to effectively communicate with the investment community. We are delighted to welcome him to the Evolv team.”

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the global leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced the appointment of Brian Norris to the newly created position of Vice President of Investor Relations. Based at the company headquarters in Waltham, Mass., Norris will be responsible for leading the company’s global investor relations program and its relationships with the investment community.

Norris joins Evolv Technology from Lytx, Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based video safety solutions for fleet operators, where he served as Vice President of Finance. Prior to that he held leading finance and investor relations roles at 128 Technology and Fleetmatics Group PLC. Norris also served as Director of Investor Relations at Acme Packet, Inc. for seven years, where he helped lead the company through its initial public offering and its eventual acquisition by Oracle. Before Acme Packet, Norris spent five years at MatrixOne, Inc., a leading enterprise software company, as Vice President of Investor Relations. Earlier in his career, Norris held a variety of senior positions in treasury and financial planning and analysis. Norris also serves as an Adjunct Professor at Boston University where he teaches “The Theory and Practice of Investor Relations.” He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance from the University of Massachusetts and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from Bentley University.

Evolv is transforming the physical security industry, as the first weapons detection security screening system in the market, providing continuous detection improvements and a frictionless visitor experience. The Evolv Express system delivers up to a 70% reduction in cost and is up to ten times faster than traditional metal detectors, resulting in screening up to an unparalleled 3,600 people per hour, per system. The system allows for visitors to pass through screening without breaking stride and continuing the pace of life, improving security at the speed and scale required in this post-pandemic, increasingly volatile world. Built on its Evolv Cortex AI software platform, Evolv is continually improving the security posture for customers through machine learning and analytical insights on-demand, an industry first.