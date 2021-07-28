checkAd

Kimco Realty Publishes First Green Bond Report

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, today announced the publication of its first Green Bond Report, outlining the use of the net proceeds and the associated estimated environmental impact of the Company’s inaugural green bond, issued in July of 2020.

"The issuance of our first green bond in 2020 was a significant milestone in our ESG program, and we are pleased to announce the estimated impact of those proceeds in our inaugural year," said Conor Flynn, Chief Executive Officer of Kimco Realty. "Our green bond issuance, and the tying of our financing directly to our sustainability goals, demonstrates the depth of our commitment to high quality, sustainable real estate and our steadfast belief that ESG leadership enhances our ability to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders.”

Of the $493.7 million in net proceeds from the from the July 7, 2020 green bond issuance, $64.2 million was allocated to finance The Witmer, a LEED Silver certified mixed-use tower in Arlington, Virginia, which qualifies under the Green Building category of Eligible Green Projects as defined in Kimco’s Green Bond Framework.

The Witmer is a 26-story, 440-unit residential tower with ground floor retail on the site of Kimco’s Pentagon Centre Signature Series project, near the heart of DC. The building was designed using the latest in green construction standards, resulting in an estimated 25% energy cost savings annually. Additional project highlights contributing to its LEED Silver certification include the use of sustainable materials, energy-efficient building features, and sustainable water and wastewater management systems.

Additional information on Kimco’s industry leading ESG initiatives and its publicly stated ESG goals can be found in the Company’s 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of March 31, 2021, the company owned interests in 398 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com

