SharpLink Gaming Ltd. to Initiate Trading on Nasdaq At Market Open Today Under Symbol “SBET”

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that the Company’s ordinary shares will commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a 1-for-2 reverse stock split basis under symbol “SBET,” effective with the market open this morning, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Robert Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, stated, “Given Nasdaq’s reputation for being a national exchange associated with many of the world’s most iconic high-growth technology companies, we are very proud to be joining its ranks. I am very grateful to everyone who played such important roles in helping us achieve this critical objective and look forward to earning the support and fidelity of the greater Wall Street community as SharpLink works towards establishing our Company as a recognized leader, trusted partner and exciting technology innovator in the fast-emerging U.S. online sports betting ecosystem.”     

Earlier this month, it was reported by FrontOfficeSports.com that 11 states have already passed the $1 billion wager mark in 2021, with the state of Virginia reaching the milestone the fastest, to date, since it first began accepting sports betting wagers in January of this year. With roughly half of all states approving online sports betting in some capacity and more states’ actively pushing legalization forward, the growth of the industry – albeit still in its formative stage – is projected by several notable market observers to be poised for supercharged growth. For instance, earlier this year, Goldman Sachs said online sports betting could jump to $39 billion by 2033; and just this month, CFRA Research reported that “our most optimistic high case sees a $42 billion addressable market (by 2030), driven by a significantly higher number of states legalizing.”

Additionally, the Company today received formal notice from Nasdaq that, as a result of the merger between SharpLink and Mer Telemanagement Systems Ltd. (“MTS”), the Company satisfies all applicable rules for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market and that the previously disclosed listing deficiency issued by Nasdaq to MTS prior to the merger has been rendered moot and the matter has been closed.

