SharpLink Gaming Ltd. to Initiate Trading on Nasdaq At Market Open Today Under Symbol “SBET”

MINNEAPOLIS, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq: SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that the Company’s ordinary shares will commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on a 1-for-2 reverse stock split basis under symbol “SBET,” effective with the market open this morning, Wednesday, July 28, 2021.



Robert Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, stated, “Given Nasdaq’s reputation for being a national exchange associated with many of the world’s most iconic high-growth technology companies, we are very proud to be joining its ranks. I am very grateful to everyone who played such important roles in helping us achieve this critical objective and look forward to earning the support and fidelity of the greater Wall Street community as SharpLink works towards establishing our Company as a recognized leader, trusted partner and exciting technology innovator in the fast-emerging U.S. online sports betting ecosystem.”