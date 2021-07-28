Whole Earth Brands, Inc. to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FREE), today announced that Chief Executive Office Albert Manzone and Chief Financial Officer Andy Rusie will host a presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11th at 4:00 PM ET.



The live audio webcast will be accessible in the News & Events section on the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.wholeearthbrands.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded