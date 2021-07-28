checkAd

Lakewood Exploration Appoints Ron Burk as Technical Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Exploration (CSE: LWD / OTC: LWDEF) (“Lakewood” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Ron Burk as a Technical Advisor to the Company.

Mr. Burk is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience in the minerals industry, primarily focused on identifying and evaluating exploration properties. He has held numerous senior roles, including Vice President Exploration at Centerra Gold Inc. and Vice President of Exploration and Chief Geologist at Silver Standard Resources Inc. (now SSR Mining), where he contributed to discoveries that resulted in the definition of a world-class silver resource at the Pitarrilla project in Durango, Mexico and major gold resources forming the Snowfield and Brucejack deposits in northern British Columbia, Canada. Prior to joining Silver Standard in 2004, Ron had worked since 1989 as an exploration geologist for Teck Resources Ltd. and its predecessors, focused on target generation and property evaluations in the Americas.

“The addition of Ron Burk as an advisor brings even more depth to our technical team as we advance the Company’s recently acquired past-producing Silver Stand mine towards an initial drill program later this year,” said Lakewood President, Morgan Lekstrom. “Mr. Burk’s extensive experience, including nearly a decade in senior roles for a silver-focused mining company (Silver Standard), will be invaluable as we advance Silver Strand and evaluate new acquisition targets as part of our growth strategy.”

About Lakewood Exploration

Lakewood Exploration is a junior resource company that controls the Lacy Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada, and the past-producing Silver Strand Mine in the Coeur d’Alene Mining District in Idaho, USA. The Company is rapidly advancing towards an initial drill program at Silver Strand with the aim of defining a large silver resource within a belt that has produced more than 1.2 billion ounces of silver to-date. Geologic studies indicate that the Silver Strand Mine is hosted by the Revett formation, suggesting the potential for significant down dip extensions as demonstrated by other major mines in the district. Previous operators were solely interested in developing the known shallow mineralization, with the mine’s lowest level extending only 90 metres below surface. Lakewood strives to become a multi-mine silver producer.

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company’s property.

On Behalf of the Board of Lakewood Exploration Inc.

Morgan Lekstrom

President

Corporate Office: 551 Howe Street, Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 2C2, Canada

Contact Kristina Pillon, President, High Tide Consulting Corp., 604.908.1695 / investors@silverhammermining.com 

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lakewood Exploration Appoints Ron Burk as Technical Advisor VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Lakewood Exploration (CSE: LWD / OTC: LWDEF) (“Lakewood” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Ron Burk as a Technical Advisor to the Company. Mr. Burk is an exploration geologist …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board