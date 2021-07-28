Jushi Holdings Inc. Collaborates with Actor Colin Hanks to Bring His Namesake Kerchiefs Accessory Line, ‘Hanks Kerchiefs,’ to Cannabis Consumers

Wearable Art Kerchiefs Line Is Available Nationwide at shop.jushico.com and Select BEYOND / HELLO Retail Locations with a Portion of Each Sale Supporting Several Charities



BOCA RATON, Fla., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced it partnered with Colin Hanks to bring his handkerchief line, Hanks Kerchiefs , to select BEYOND / HELLO retail stores. The collaboration expands on Jushi’s vision for BEYOND / HELLO to work with new and like-minded partners to build the Company's brand into a modern retail leader that blends exclusive and unique offerings with cultural experiences.



The line of kerchiefs created by the actor, producer and director is now available for purchase at select BEYOND / HELLO dispensary locations, as well as online nationwide at Shop Jushi . In addition, a portion of each Hanks Kerchiefs sold will support several charities such as Homes for Our Troops , a nonprofit organization that builds homes for veterans.



“Personally, I’ve always been a huge fan of Colin as an actor, director and producer,” said Jushi Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder Jim Cacioppo . “When I was introduced to his Hanks Kerchiefs line and the brand’s artistic designs, I knew this was the perfect opportunity to bring a bit of timeless style to cannabis consumers. As we move forward on our journey to redefine the cannabis experience, we look forward to providing our customers cool and unique new music, art, fashion and cultural experiences that complement our modern cannabis retail environments. We believe our customer-focused retail approach combined with our expertise in cultivating and producing high-quality cannabis products will not only deliver added value for our Company and shareholders, but also our growing base of consumers in our key markets across the country.”



Commenting on the collaboration, Colin Hanks added, “My collaboration with Jushi is a great opportunity to bring my handkerchief line to a new group of like-minded consumers in a store environment. Hanks Kerchiefs fits with the overall vibe of what BEYOND / HELLO represents. There’s something about it that just seemed like a no-brainer. With pretty much one bounce of the ball, we got this collaboration up -- and it's been really exciting to see Hanks Kerchiefs in this new retail setting. With so many options in today’s world, it’s unique to discover something that brings a sense of newfound comfort. For me, handkerchiefs have always provided that calm, and my hope is that they deliver the same sense of calm to BEYOND / HELLO customers.”