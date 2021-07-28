checkAd

B2Digital Sees Single-Weekend Record Revenues in Big Two-Day Live MMA Event

28.07.2021   

Company Also Sees Jump in Margins and Sponsorship Fees in Bowling Green

Tampa, FL, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- B2Digital Incorporated (the “Company” or “B2Digital”) (OTCMKTS:BTDG), the premier development league for mixed martial arts (“MMA”), is excited to report a new Company record for single-weekend revenues driven by two strong B2 Fighting Series events this past weekend in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Brandon ‘Hardrock’ Higdon, B2’s Matchmaker, commented: “An amazing weekend of fights showcased 50 fighters and entertained the crowd for two nights. Cameron VanCamp wins again and has to be the top unsigned pro fighter in the country. We have another Canadian champion in Adam Assenza as he won his 4th in a row. The Ultimate Fighter alumni Prince McLean made his long-awaited return and won by KO in exciting fashion. The fight of the weekend was Zakariya Camara vs Seth Shaffer; these two amateurs proved to be two of the best in the country. We look forward to both of them making their pro debuts.”

The Company drew in a total of more than $62k in total revenues from the weekend, with $8k coming from sponsorship fees. In addition, because the Company only had to foot the bill for one round of event setup costs, margins were significantly higher than for a typical B2 Fighting Series event.

Management is particularly pleased to report that both events drove revenues and profits above the Company’s long-term per-event average, which is an important step for a two-event weekend, where the crowd is likely filled with many of the same people on both nights.

“Over $60K in revenues driven by two nights of fights offset by only one setup cost, all in one weekend,” remarked Greg P. Bell, Chairman & CEO of B2Digital. “In other words, we leveraged our invested capital into our assets in gear, people, and equipment. And, on a weekend like this, we double up the returns on that investment. It demonstrates one of the many ways we can drive growth going forward now that our brand is strong enough to attract a large crowd on multiple nights in the same market on the same weekend. It’s also very nice to see revenues from sponsorship fees beginning to make a material contribution.”

