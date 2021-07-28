checkAd

Mersana Therapeutics Announces Initiation of the UPGRADE Phase 1 Platinum Combination Cohort for UpRi in Platinum-Sensitive Ovarian Cancer

UPGRADE umbrella study designed to evaluate UpRi in combination with other therapies, starting with carboplatin

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced the initiation of patient dosing in UPGRADE, a Phase 1 combination dose escalation umbrella study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of upifitamab rilsodotin (UpRi, previously XMT-1536) in combination with other ovarian cancer therapies. The initial arm of this umbrella study is evaluating carboplatin in combination with UpRi followed by continuation of UpRi monotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer.

“The initiation of UPGRADE is another important milestone for Mersana as we work to build UpRi into a foundational medicine in the treatment of ovarian cancer,” said Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mersana Therapeutics. “To date, UpRi data has demonstrated clinically meaningful activity and a differentiated tolerability profile without severe neutropenia, peripheral neuropathy or ocular toxicity in patients with heavily pretreated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The initiation of the UPGRADE umbrella study is a critical first step in evaluating the potential of UpRi in earlier lines of therapy.”

The UPGRADE Phase 1, open-label, dose-escalation portion of the study will determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and safety and tolerability of a once-every-four-week (Q4W) administration of UpRi in combination with carboplatin for six cycles followed by continuation of UpRi monotherapy in patients with platinum-sensitive high-grade serous ovarian cancer following 1-2 prior platinum-based regimens. Patients will not be preselected for NaPi2b expression; however, archival or fresh tissue will be required for retrospective assessment of expression. Upon completion of the dose-escalation portion of the study, the Company plans to initiate the expansion portion to assess both tolerability and efficacy and inform the further development of UpRi in a broader and earlier-line patient population.

