checkAd

PDS Biotechnology to Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data and On-Going Oncology Programs at Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management team will present at several investor conferences listed below during the third quarter of 2021. 

At the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, interim data was presented in an oral session on PDS Biotech’s lead asset, PDS0101, in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents being studied in two groups of advanced cancer patients. In the first group of patients who had failed treatment with chemotherapy and radiation, tumor reduction (objective response) was seen in 83% (5 of 6) of patients. In the second group, patients who in addition had failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitors, tumor reduction was seen in 58% (7 of 12) patients.

PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) is an investigational immunotherapy candidate designed to treat cancers caused by infection with HPV16 (HPV16-positive cancers) by activating the immune system to produce in vivo CD8+ (killer) T-cells to target and kill tumors that are HPV16-positive. Analyses of immune responses and other immune correlates are ongoing. 

The upcoming investor conferences will offer leadership the opportunity to provide an update on both ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials, as well as preparations to move two other investigational compounds PDS0102 (Versamune-TARP) and PDS0103 (Versamune-MUC1) into human testing. The conference details are as follows:

BTIG Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021

HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Cantor Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

AGP Fall Virtual Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

A separate press release will be issued once presentation times become available. 

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PDS Biotechnology to Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data and On-Going Oncology Programs at Investor Conferences FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board