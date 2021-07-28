PDS Biotechnology to Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data and On-Going Oncology Programs at Investor Conferences

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management team will present at several investor conferences listed below during the third quarter of 2021.



At the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, interim data was presented in an oral session on PDS Biotech’s lead asset, PDS0101, in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents being studied in two groups of advanced cancer patients. In the first group of patients who had failed treatment with chemotherapy and radiation, tumor reduction (objective response) was seen in 83% (5 of 6) of patients. In the second group, patients who in addition had failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitors, tumor reduction was seen in 58% (7 of 12) patients.