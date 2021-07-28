PDS Biotechnology to Present Recent Phase 2 Human Clinical Data and On-Going Oncology Programs at Investor Conferences
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies based on the Company’s
proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology, announced today that its management team will present at several investor conferences listed below during the third quarter of 2021.
At the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting, interim data was presented in an oral session on PDS Biotech’s lead asset, PDS0101, in combination with two investigational immune-modulating agents being studied in two groups of advanced cancer patients. In the first group of patients who had failed treatment with chemotherapy and radiation, tumor reduction (objective response) was seen in 83% (5 of 6) of patients. In the second group, patients who in addition had failed treatment with checkpoint inhibitors, tumor reduction was seen in 58% (7 of 12) patients.
PDS0101 (Versamune-HPV16) is an investigational immunotherapy candidate designed to treat cancers caused by infection with HPV16 (HPV16-positive cancers) by activating the immune system to produce in vivo CD8+ (killer) T-cells to target and kill tumors that are HPV16-positive. Analyses of immune responses and other immune correlates are ongoing.
The upcoming investor conferences will offer leadership the opportunity to provide an update on both ongoing PDS0101 Phase 2 clinical trials, as well as preparations to move two other investigational compounds PDS0102 (Versamune-TARP) and PDS0103 (Versamune-MUC1) into human testing. The conference details are as follows:
BTIG Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
HC Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Date: Tuesday, September 14, 2021
Cantor Healthcare Conference
Date: Monday, September 27, 2021
AGP Fall Virtual Biotech & Specialty Pharma Conference
Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021
A separate press release will be issued once presentation times become available.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune T-cell activating technology platform. Our Versamune-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The company’s pipeline products address various cancers including breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.
