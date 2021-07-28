checkAd

Optinose Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 XHANCE Net Revenue of $18.4 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

Preliminary XHANCE Net Revenue Growth of 79% Compared to Second Quarter 2020

Company reiterates XHANCE Net Revenue guidance for the Full Year of 2021 to be at least $80 million

Conference Call and Webcast to be held August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

YARDLEY, Pa., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced preliminary XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) net product revenue of $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This represents a 79% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, and a 67% increase compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company expects XHANCE net product revenue for the full year of 2021 to be at least $80 million.

In addition, the number of XHANCE prescriptions increased by 33% from 62,500 in the second quarter 2020 to 82,900 in the second quarter 2021 based on third-party prescription data and data from XHANCE preferred pharmacy network partners. XHANCE net revenue per prescription increased 35% from $164 in the second quarter 2020 to $221 in the second quarter 2021 based on preliminary second quarter net product revenue of $18.4 million.

The financial information included in this release is preliminary and is subject to change. The Company expects to report full financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and corporate updates before market open on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“We are pleased with the growth in demand for XHANCE and increased net product revenue per prescription based on preliminary second quarter net product revenue of $18.4 million,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “We believe XHANCE is on-track for full year 2021 revenues to be at least $80 million and we look forward to providing a complete update of our recent commercial performance and drug development progress on the eleventh of August.”

Company to Host Conference Call
Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss financial results and corporate updates.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 2867629. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Optinose Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 XHANCE Net Revenue of $18.4 Million Preliminary XHANCE Net Revenue Growth of 79% Compared to Second Quarter 2020 Company reiterates XHANCE Net Revenue guidance for the Full Year of 2021 to be at least $80 million Conference Call and Webcast to be held August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board