Optinose Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2021 XHANCE Net Revenue of $18.4 Million

YARDLEY, Pa., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced preliminary XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) net product revenue of $18.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This represents a 79% increase compared to the three months ended June 30, 2020, and a 67% increase compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company expects XHANCE net product revenue for the full year of 2021 to be at least $80 million.

In addition, the number of XHANCE prescriptions increased by 33% from 62,500 in the second quarter 2020 to 82,900 in the second quarter 2021 based on third-party prescription data and data from XHANCE preferred pharmacy network partners. XHANCE net revenue per prescription increased 35% from $164 in the second quarter 2020 to $221 in the second quarter 2021 based on preliminary second quarter net product revenue of $18.4 million.

The financial information included in this release is preliminary and is subject to change. The Company expects to report full financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and corporate updates before market open on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

“We are pleased with the growth in demand for XHANCE and increased net product revenue per prescription based on preliminary second quarter net product revenue of $18.4 million,” stated CEO Peter Miller. “We believe XHANCE is on-track for full year 2021 revenues to be at least $80 million and we look forward to providing a complete update of our recent commercial performance and drug development progress on the eleventh of August.”

Company to Host Conference Call

Members of the Company’s leadership team will host a conference call starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, to discuss financial results and corporate updates.

To participate on the conference call, please dial (866) 916-4761 from the U.S. or +1 (409) 216-6496 from outside the U.S. In addition, following the completion of the call, a telephone replay will be accessible until Wednesday, August 18, 2021, by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the U.S. or +1 (404) 537-3406 from outside the U.S. and entering conference ID # 2867629. A simultaneous webcast of the call and presentation can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of Optinose’s website at www.optinose.com. In addition, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company website for 60 days following the event.