Investview (“INVU”) Closes First Quarter for Fiscal 2022 Posting Record-Breaking Quarterly Gross Revenue and Net Income

Record Gross Revenue of $35.8 million, an increase of $29.9 million or 506% for the Quarter Year-Over-Year

Record Net Revenue of $25.6 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 358% for the Quarter Year-Over-Year

Record Net Income of $8.8 million, an increase of $13.7 million or 279% for the Quarter Year-Over-Year



Eatontown, NJ, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investview, Inc. (OTCQB: INVU), a diversified financial technology company that through its subsidiaries and global distribution network provides financial technology, education tools, content, research, and management of digital asset technologies with a focus on Bitcoin mining and the new generation of digital assets, is pleased to announce strong combined gross revenue and net income for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022 ended June 30th, 2021, contributing to a record breaking quarter of gross revenue and net income from its product sales and Bitcoin mining subsidiaries.

The Company also reported a near tripling of first quarter fiscal 2022 gross revenue and net income as well as significant year-over-year growth in other key financial performance metrics, including new, all-time-high quarterly revenue and operation net income in the first quarter.

"It was another historic, record-breaking quarter for Investview. Global gross revenues and net income for the first quarter was $35.8 million an increase of 506% and $8.8 million an increase of 279% respectively for the same quarter from a year earlier. This was driven by strong business momentum across all business verticals including worldwide subscription growth from iGenius, our global distribution network that provides leading-edge financial technologies, services, education tools, content and research. Our iGenius business segment is healthier than ever with gross revenue in the quarter ending June 30th, 2021, of $27.4 million up 501% over the same period last year. We have also diversified our revenue beyond our subscription products, to include products such as NDAU, the world’s first adaptive digital currency. For the second half of 2021 into 2022, we will continue to focus on revenue growth, diversification, and expansion of profitability,” said Ralph Valvano, Investview CFO.