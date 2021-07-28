POET Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, today announced that senior management will present and host meetings at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on August 10, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time, highlighting POET’s novel optical interposer platform as well as an update on the business. A webcast of the live presentation can be accessed by all interested parties using the following link.



Portfolio managers and analysts interested in meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative to schedule a meeting. The archived webcast of management’s presentation, along with supporting materials, will also be available under Events and Presentations on POET’s investor relations website.

About POET Technologies Inc.

POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.