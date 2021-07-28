checkAd

POET Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  16   |   |   

TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, all based on the POET Optical Interposer, today announced that senior management will present and host meetings at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference, which is being held as a virtual event. Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, Chairman and CEO, is scheduled to deliver a presentation on August 10, 2021 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Time, highlighting POET’s novel optical interposer platform as well as an update on the business. A webcast of the live presentation can be accessed by all interested parties using the following link.

Portfolio managers and analysts interested in meeting with management should contact their Oppenheimer sales representative to schedule a meeting. The archived webcast of management’s presentation, along with supporting materials, will also be available under Events and Presentations on POET’s investor relations website.

About POET Technologies Inc.
POET Technologies is a design and development company offering integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. POET’s Optical Interposer eliminates costly components and labor-intensive assembly, alignment, burn-in and testing methods employed in conventional photonics. The cost-efficient integration scheme and scalability of the POET Optical Interposer brings value to any device or system that integrates electronics and photonics, including some of the highest growth areas of computing, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles and high-speed networking for cloud service providers and data centers. POET is headquartered in Toronto, with operations in Allentown, PA and Singapore. More information may be obtained at www.poet-technologies.com.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

POET Technologies to Present at the Oppenheimer Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on August 10 TORONTO, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of integrated optical engines for the optical communications, computing and sensing markets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board