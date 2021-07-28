checkAd

Tattooed Chef to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-300-8521 from the U.S. and 412-317-6026 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, August 26, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10159081.

The call will be webcast and available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.tattooedchef.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com​.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS
Rachel Perkins-Ulsh
rachel@ulshir.com

MEDIA
Catherine McNally
tattooedchef@praytellagency.com





