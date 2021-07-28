Tattooed Chef to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021

PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after market close.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-300-8521 from the U.S. and 412-317-6026 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, August 26, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 internationally, and entering the confirmation ID 10159081.