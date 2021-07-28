checkAd

Nature’s Sunshine Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET

LEHI, Utah, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (Nature’s Sunshine) (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company engaged in the manufacture and sale of nutritional and personal care products, will conduct a conference call on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Nature’s Sunshine CEO Terrence Moorehead and CFO Joseph Baty will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 5, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (3:00 p.m. Mountain time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-800-239-9838
International dial-in number: 1-323-794-2551
Conference ID: 8000027

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Events section of the Nature’s Sunshine website here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 8000027

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ: NATR), a leading natural health and wellness company, markets and distributes nutritional and personal care products in more than 40 countries. Nature’s Sunshine manufactures most of its products through its own state-of-the-art facilities to ensure its products continue to set the standard for the highest quality, safety and efficacy on the market today. Additional information about the company can be obtained at its website, www.naturessunshine.com.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
1-949-574-3860
NATR@gatewayir.com





