checkAd

HRS 2021 EP Experts to Demonstrate the Benefits of Acutus Medical’s Complete Suite of EP Technologies

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021, 14:00  |  21   |   |   

Company’s Innovative Portfolio Aims to Advance Treatment of Atrial & Ventricular Arrhythmias

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated, will offer a variety of unique clinical and educational opportunities at the 2021 Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) conference happening July 28-31 in Boston, MA. The company and its innovative solutions to treat complex arrhythmias will be featured in several venues at HRS, including poster sessions, podium presentations, the Acutus exhibit booth and a dedicated Rhythm Theater.

Acutus Medical’s Rhythm Theater presentation, “Update from the Experts: Beyond Pulmonary Vein Isolation and the Promise of Pulsed Field Ablation,” will be held on Friday, July 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. ET. This peer-to-peer presentation will focus on the benefits of using full chamber, non-contact mapping to drive ablation strategies in the treatment of atrial fibrillation, as well as the growing potential of PFA technology*. Expert perspectives will be shared by several notable electrophysiologists including Acutus’ Chief Translational Science Officer Dr. Steven Mickelsen.

On Friday, July 30, from 11:30 to 12:30 p.m. ET, Dr. Wilber Su of Banner-University Medical Center, Phoenix, AZ, will lead a hands-on educational masterclass at the Acutus booth, showcasing the broad usability and compatibility of the AcQCross️ Universal Transseptal Access System.

“HRS continues to provide an outstanding platform for demonstrating innovative technologies and clinical advancements in electrophysiology,” said Vince Burgess, President and CEO, Acutus Medical. “This year we have the opportunity to offer the latest insights on the development of our PFA technology while providing hands-on, peer-to-peer education to physicians about the benefits of using Acutus technology in the treatment of atrial fibrillation.”

Acutus will also host two private meet-and-greet events for electrophysiologists and physician educators, including live poster presentations highlighting many of the latest studies utilizing Acutus’ core technologies. To register for these events, visit https://www.acutusmedical-events.com/.

The Heart Rhythm Society conference, which meets both virtually and in-person this year, brings together members of the electrophysiology community from all across the globe, initiating informative and enriching discussions surrounding the mapping, diagnosis, treatment and management of cardiac arrhythmias. HRS 2021 attendees are encouraged to stop by booth #1242 to learn more about Acutus Medical, or visit https://acutusmedical.com.

About Acutus Medical
Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

*Acutus Pulsed Field Technology is not for sale in the United States.

Follow Acutus Medical on: Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Facebook.

US Media Contacts
Holly Windler
(619) 929-1275
holly.windler@acutus.com

Levitate
(260) 408-5383
acutus@levitatenow.com

Investor Contact
Caroline Corner
415-202-5678
caroline.corner@westwicke.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HRS 2021 EP Experts to Demonstrate the Benefits of Acutus Medical’s Complete Suite of EP Technologies Company’s Innovative Portfolio Aims to Advance Treatment of Atrial & Ventricular ArrhythmiasCARLSBAD, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus”) (Nasdaq: AFIB), an arrhythmia management company focused on improving …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Equinor second quarter 2021 results
AMD Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
SECOND QUARTER SALES & FIRST-HALF 2021 RESULTS   
Blink Charging Awarded Grant Funds for the Deployment of DC Fast Chargers at 25 Locations by the ...
New Joint Venture Between Duke Realty and CBRE Global Investors Closes on First Tranche of Three ...
Casino Group: exclusivity agreement for the sale of FLOA and set up of a strategic partnership
Idorsia launches the offering of convertible bonds to fund the development of the company into a ...
Latest HP Inc. Cybersecurity Threat Report Reveals Hackers Sharing Computer Vision Tools to ...
Metallica Metals Identifies Numerous Drill Targets for Its Starr Project, Thunder Bay Mining ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
TILT Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Dana Arvidson as Chief Operating Officer
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board