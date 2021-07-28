Analysis in full patient cohort shows Gencaro effect compared to standard of care



In the GENETIC-AF entire cohort of heart failure patients treated with Gencaro, compared to patients treated with metoprolol succinate (TOPROL-XL), experienced: a 36% reduction in cumulative atrial fibrillation burden with a 55% reduction in daily atrial fibrillation burden by the end of the study a 32% reduction in the rate of rhythm control clinical interventions, and a 39% increase in electrocardiograms demonstrating normal sinus rhythm

Aspects of these data are the basis for the new patent issued by USPTO for use of Gencaro in treating atrial fibrillation in heart failure patients with ejection fractions greater than 40%, a patient population for whom there are few approved or effective drug therapies

WESTMINSTER, Colo., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that the paper entitled “Bucindolol [Gencaro] Decreases AF Burden” (Jonathan Piccini, et al), which details a new analysis of the Gencaro Phase 2b data on atrial fibrillation (AF) burden and rhythm control interventions has been published in Circulation: Arrhythmia and Electrophysiology, a journal of the American Heart Association. In the Phase 2b superiority clinical trial, although the prespecified primary endpoint was not met, compared with metoprolol, Gencaro reduced AF burden, increased maintenance of sinus rhythm, and reduced the need for additional rhythm control interventions in patients with heart failure (HF) and the genotype which responds most favorably to Gencaro.

In the trial, the prevalence of electrocardiograms (ECGs) in normal sinus rhythm, AF interventions for rhythm control (electrical cardioversion, catheter ablation and Class III antiarrhythmic drugs), and biomarkers were evaluated in the overall population entering efficacy follow-up (N=257). AF burden was evaluated for 24 weeks in a device substudy (N=67) in which all patients had continuous monitoring of cardiac rhythm by implanted devices.

In 257 patients with HF, the mean age was 65.6 ± 10.0 years, 18% were female, mean left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) was 36%, and 51% had persistent AF. Cumulative 24-week AF burden was 24.4% (95% CI: 18.5, 30.2) for bucindolol and 36.7% (95% CI: 30.0, 43.5) for metoprolol (36% reduction, p =0.002). Daily AF burden at the end of follow-up was 15.1% (95% CI: 3.2, 27.0) for bucindolol and 34.7% (95% CI: 17.9, 51.2) for metoprolol (55% reduction, p < 0.001). The prevalence of ECGs in normal sinus rhythm was 4.20 and 3.03 events per patient for the bucindolol and metoprolol groups, respectively (39% increase, p < 0.001); whereas the rate of AF rhythm control interventions was 0.56 and 0.82 events per patient for the bucindolol and metoprolol groups, respectively (32% reduction, p = 0.011). Reductions in plasma norepinephrine (p = 0.038) and NT-proBNP (p = 0.009) were observed with bucindolol compared to metoprolol.