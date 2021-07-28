ZF North America, Inc. enhances clean energy initiatives with enrollment in DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program

- 100% of ZF’s electricity use in North America will be attributed to renewable energy by 2030 - Represents a major step toward ZF global carbon neutrality goals

Detroit, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) and ZF North America, Inc., one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers, today announced ZF North America’s enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program. MIGreenPower is a voluntary renewable energy program that enables DTE Electric customers to attribute a greater percentage of their electricity use to DTE’s wind and solar projects beyond the 15% already included in customers’ energy mix. ZF North America has committed to a 10-year, escalating MIGreenPower contract with the company attributing 100% of its usage to renewable energy by 2030. This commitment will ultimately offset the equivalent of the carbon sequestered by 78,144 acres of forests in one year.*

As one of the world’s leading automotive suppliers with over 100 years of experience, a balanced observation of social, ecological, and economic aspects is a matter of course for ZF. The company promotes sustainable mobility as a whole and is actively pursuing an agile and integrated approach to shaping the mobility needs of the future. By 2030, ZF will have switched all 270 locations across the globe to renewable electricity, either by its own production or purchase of clean energy from renewable sources. This will enable a total reduction of ZF’s own carbon emissions by 80%. By 2040, ZF plans to reach net zero carbon emissions, meaning that all emissions from its own plants, supply chain and use of their products are either completely avoided or removed from the atmosphere.

“The enrollment in DTE’s MIGreenPower program is a major step in reducing our carbon footprint in North America and in contributing to our overall carbon neutrality goals,” said Martin Fischer, head of the ZF North American region and member of the Board of Management. “We applaud DTE’s efforts to accelerate renewable energy projects that give ZF and other major industrial partners the opportunity to utilize solar and wind energy sources and protect the environment for future generations.”