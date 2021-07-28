checkAd

Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Launches Plan To Use Its Solar Green Houses Utilizing Its Proprietary Solar Technology, To Create Micro Grids In Urban Areas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.07.2021   

Company Plan Is Designed To Fully Maximize Its Rapidly Growing Urban Gardening Sector

New York, NY, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: GSFI) ("the Company") (https://greensolarutility.com), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, which has recently announced projects in the rapidly growing urban gardening sector with solar greenhouses dedicated primarily to rooftop farming, and projects to convert old shipping/cargo containers into inexpensive greenhouses for urban and inner city neighborhoods and Host Sites for Its Community Solar Program has today announced that it is launching its plan on using the solar greenhouses to create micro grids in urban areas.

CEO James DiPrima stated: “We are targeting high energy cost urban areas we overlay our footprint on another potentially wasted resource hiding in plain sight in cities across the nation: empty rooftops, overpasses, and canopies. Our Solar Greenhouses take under-utilized space and turns them into sustainable inner city farms, harnessing collected solar energy and runoff water to become an oasis for healthy produce.

He continued: “Roofs with vegetation are widely believed to extend roof life, conserve energy, and reduce stormwater runoff and air pollution; new studies show they can also boost the performance of solar panels. Plants reduce a roof's contribution to the urban heat-island effect by lowering the surrounding air temperature through evaporation; this cooling can also make photovoltaic panels perform more efficiently. Plants also reduce airborne pollutants and dust particles, allowing the panels to absorb more sunlight. "Now we have the ability to significantly impact the communities we serve with the opportunity for multiple streams of income from each project, from providing electricity for the public utilities, to growing fresh fruits and vegetables for the local restaurants. Growing season is 24 -7/365 in our climate-controlled rooftop greenhouses powered by solar arrays, and with dual-benefit: storing power during the day for use at night and utilizing excess power to sell back to communities as an energy source."

