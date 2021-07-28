checkAd

ShotSpotter Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4 30 p.m. ET

NEWARK, Calif., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI), a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

ShotSpotter management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday August 10, 2021
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in: 1-855-327-6838
International dial-in: 1-604-235-2082
Conference ID: 10015933

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available for replay here and via the investor relations page of the company’s website at www.shotspotter.com.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 10, 2021.

U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 10015933

About ShotSpotter, Inc.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is a leader in precision policing technology solutions that enable law enforcement to more effectively respond to, investigate and deter crime. The company’s products are trusted by more than 120 U.S. cities to help make their communities safer. The platform includes its flagship product, ShotSpotter Respond, the leading gunshot detection, location, and forensic system, and ShotSpotter Connect, patrol management software to dynamically direct patrol resources to areas of greatest risk and more effectively deter crime. ShotSpotter Investigate is an investigative case management solution that helps detectives connect the dots and share information more effectively to improve case clearance rates. ShotSpotter also serves the corporate and college security markets and has been designated a Great Place to Work Company.

Company Contact:
Alan Stewart, CFO
ShotSpotter, Inc.
+1 (510) 794-3100
astewart@shotspotter.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Matt Glover
Gateway Investor Relations
+1 (949) 574-3860
SSTI@gatewayir.com

JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 (415) 445-3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com





